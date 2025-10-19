Toprak Razgatlioglu reacts to winning 2025 WorldSBK title

Toprak Razgatlioglu has given his early reaction to winning the 2025 WorldSBK title in Jerez.

Razgatlioglu was crowned 2025 World Superbike Champion in Race 2 at the final round in Jerez after coming from 10th on the grid to finish third in the title-deciding final race of the season.

The 2025 title is Razgatlioglu’s third, and came after a season that included 21 race wins and 31 podiums in total.

It was a result to be happy about for Razgatlioglu, who will leave WorldSBK for MotoGP next year, and who started the year on the back foot, missing performance to Nicolo Bulega in the early part of the season before technical improvements with the BMW allowed him to unlock more potential in the middle third of the season.

“I’m really happy for that,” Toprak Razgatlioglu said of his title win when speaking to the WorldSBK world feed broadcast after Race 2 in Jerez.

“First I say thank you very much Kenan Sofuoglu, thank you very much all my brothers, and all fans, and especially the team.

“This year we are starting not strong but every race weekend we improved and never give up and finally we get the title.

“Thank you very much for everything. Now we are World Champions, I’m really happy for that.”

Razgatlioglu departs WorldSBK for MotoGP having become the most successful rider for two manufacturers – Yamaha and BMW – and having become the first rider from Turkiye to win at the highest level of the production derivative series.

He also leaves with three world titles, 78 race wins, and 172 podiums, putting him among the most successful riders in the series’ history.

