“Monster” Toprak Razgatlioglu “still got more to give” after third WorldSBK title

There is still more to come from Toprak Razgatlioglu in motorcycle racing, says his long-time crew chief Phil Marron, despite having just turned 29 and won his third WorldSBK title.

Razgatlioglu turned 29-years-old on the eve of the final round of the 2025 World Superbike Championship at Jerez. Three days later, he won the title by 13 points over Nicolo Bulega.

The BMW rider has become the dominant force in WorldSBK over the past couple of seasons, winning 39 races since the beginning of the 2024 season, including two streaks of 13 successive wins.

But the path to get to that point of command in World Superbike started back in 2018 in his debut season, even by the end of which he couldn’t “string four laps together”, according to his crew chief Phil Marron, and the Northern Irishman thinks his rider still has some growing left to do.

“I’ve seen him grow from a little rookie not able to string four laps together to the complete monster that he is now,” Marron said, speaking to TNT Sports after Race 2 in Jerez.

“It’s just a privilege to work with him, it’s a privilege to watch him improve and grow, and, to be honest, I don’t think he’s finished yet.

“He’s still got more to give.”

Marron also paid tribute to the team at BMW for their work in achieving the 2025 title.

“The group of guys and girls don’t stop back in Munich,” he said. It’s non-stop. Shaun Muir’s team, they’re the same, they don’t stop.

“When we get trackside, we try to extract the maximum. It means the world to all these people so congratulations to them.”

Despite the challenge from Bulega this year that took the battle down to the final race, Marron doesn’t consider 2025 the toughest of Razgatlioglu’s three titles.

“The first one [2021], without a doubt, was the hardest,” he said.

“This one? We used our experience, we didn’t get cocky but didn’t let the pressure get to us.

“So, the first one was definitely the biggest.”

Marron has worked with Razgatlioglu since his second season in WorldSBK in 2019, but will part with him for next year as Razgatlioglu moves to the Pramac Yamaha MotoGP team where he is likely to work with Alberto Giribuola.

Although they won’t work together next year, Marron is sure Razgatlioglu will be a problem for some of the MotoGP field once he settles in to his new environment.

“He’ll just take a few months to find his feet,” Marron said.

“Once he gets settled in he’s going to annoy a few people. He’s going to show a few people.”

