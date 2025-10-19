Toprak Razgatlioglu highlights missed opportunity despite WorldSBK title success

Clinching the 2025 WorldSBK title was a satisfaction of sorts for Toprak Razgatlioglu at the Spanish WorldSBK, but there was one target he missed.

Coming into Sunday with a 34-point championship lead over Nicolo Bulega, Razgatlioglu’s goal of the title was made more difficult by his non-scoring Superpole Race in which he crashed out when Bulega passed him at turn five on the opening lap and made contact with the BMW rider.

The now-three-time World Superbike Champion brushed off the crash as a part of racing.

“This is racing,” Toprak Razgatlioglu told WorldSBK.com after Race 2 in Jerez.

“Everyone tries their best. At turn five, I was on my normal line. I think he [Bulega] wasn’t looking, he hit me, and I crashed.

“After, I just stayed calm because I know this is racing. He also rides aggressively but I don’t need to say anything.

“I was just focused on my job, trying to get the title and be calm.”

Razgatlioglu added: “After that [Superpole Race incident], I stayed calm and just focused on Race 2 because I just needed a strong performance there. In the end, we won the title!”

But the title was not the only thing Razgatlioglu was after on Sunday and his secondary objective was linked specifically to the Superpole Race.

After Race 1, Razgatlioglu was on a 25-race podium streak, equalling the record set by Colin Edwards over two decades ago.

On Saturday evening, Razgatlioglu made it clear that he was intent on breaking that record in the Superpole Race, but the crash with Bulega meant he missed that opportunity.

“It’s very nice to break some records every year,” Razgatlioglu said.

“If I were staying longer here in WorldSBK, I think I could have broken more.

“I would have liked to break Colin Edwards’ record for most consecutive podiums, but I’m moving to MotoGP to try out the racing over there.

“But who knows! Maybe I will be back again, I like this paddock.”

Bulega to be “bored” in 2026

The numbers of the 2025 season point strongly to Bulega as the title favourite for 2026. For Razgatlioglu, Bulega’s advantage will be so substantial next year that the Italian could get “bored”.

“We fought a lot with Nicolo in the last nine races, especially,” Razgatlioglu said.

“Sometimes I won, other times he won, but always changing P1 and P2. We fought really well.

“He has improved a lot; he’s a really fast rider.

“I think next year he will be bored because I think he’ll only have to fight in some races.

“Now, I’m just focusing on my next challenge in MotoGP. Next year, it looks like he will be the World Champion.”

