Nicolo Bulega reveals details of post-race Toprak Razgatlioglu talks

Nicolo Bulega has revealed some of the details of his conversation after Race 2 at the Spanish WorldSBK with Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Race 2 at Jerez saw Bulega complete his third triple win of the season after winning all three races at both Phillip Island and Cremona.

However, it also saw him lose out in the championship battle with Toprak Razgatlioglu, who clinched his third World Superbike title in Spain.

After Race 2, Bulega and Razgatlioglu spoke trackside.

“I said to him [Razgatlioglu] that he was better this year,” Nicolo Bulega told WorldSBK.com of the conversation between himself and Razgatlioglu.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“His team was incredible, never made mistakes, him also. So, he deserves this title.”

Bulega added that he apologised for the contact in the Superpole Race that resulted in Razgatlioglu crashing out on the first lap.

“I said that I was very sorry for this morning because we always had a very great relationship between me and him in these two years,” he said.

“Then he said to me something but I didn’t understand because I had the helmet and the engine was on so I didn’t understand.”

Explaining the turn five move in the Superpole Race from his perspective, Bulega said: “For sure I did it not [on] purpose. I always overtake Toprak in the middle of the corner because it’s my riding style.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“His riding style is to brake very hard – I cannot overtake him in the braking because he’s braking incredible. My strong point is corner speed. I always try to overtake Toprak at that point.

“I did it yesterday at the same moment, same corner – all the same – and I did it also today but unfortunately Toprak crashed.

“We make always great racing, always very aggressive, and we were always on the limit and it’s not easy when you are at this speed with these bikes. I’m sorry, but I was just trying to overtake him and go for my pace.”

“Unlucky that we found Toprak”

Bulega is now two seasons into his World Superbike career and has already amassed 20 race wins and two silver championship medals.

His second season in particular has stood out for its remarkable consistency that has seen him finish all but four races of 36 inside the top two positions, and for his ability to keep pace with a Razgatlioglu who, in 2024, was essentially peerless in terms of sheer speed.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“It was an incredible season,” Bulega reflected.

“Every weekend on the podium, so it was incredible. But we were unlucky that we found Toprak always incredibly strong, and also the BMW always working very good.

“So, congratulations to them. Nothing to say, and just preparing next year.”

Given the potential he has displayed in 2025, surely Bulega is the favourite for 2026.

But the Italian is aware of some of the changes set to come next season.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m looking forward,” Bulega said.

“ t will be interesting, I think, because some riders will come, a lot of riders change team, so I’m really happy about this and it gives me motivation for next year.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT