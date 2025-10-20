Jonathan Rea “brilliance” not “diminished” by non-scoring WorldSBK send-off

Despite failing to score a point at his final WorldSBK round as a full-time rider in the series, Jonathan Rea’s “brilliance” has not been tarnished, says Pata Yamaha boss Paul Denning.

Rea crashed out of Race 1 on his own at turn four on only the third lap, but, despite reporting some arm pain, he was able to line up again on Sunday for the Superpole Race.

However, the 10-lapper lasted an even shorter time for Rea, who was involved in a crash with fellow Yamaha rider Remy Gardner on the opening lap at turn three.

Both riders were taken to the medical centre afterwards but, where Gardner was passed fit to ride for Race 2, Rea was declared unfit with a knee injury.

It meant Rea ended his season and full-time World Superbike career with a triple-non-score in Jerez. But the final chapter of the six-time champion’s career “does not diminish” Rea’s achievements, Pata Yamaha Team Principal Paul Denning says.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Jerez threw us a lot of unexpected challenges this weekend, of course the main ones being JR’s accident in Race 1 yesterday followed by the first lap Superpole collision and huge crash with Remy today,” said Denning.

“To finish his career watching Race 2 in the pit box isn’t the way we or Jonathan would have ever imagined Jerez would go – but it does not diminish in any sense at all the brilliance of his career, everything that he’s achieved and indeed how much we’ve benefited from Jonathan Rea being part of our Pata Maxus Yamaha and Crescent ‘family’.”

Locatelli finishes well despite Jerez struggles

Andrea Locatelli entered the Jerez weekend hoping to fight for third in the riders’ standings against Alvaro Bautista, but while the Ducati rider was on the podium in all three races, Locatelli struggled more, taking a 7-6-4 scoresheet from the final race.

The Italian ends fourth in the standings for the third time in his five-season WorldSBK career.

“We celebrated Race 2, the last race of the year with special colours and it was an honour to be part of celebrating the 70th birthday of Yamaha,” Locatelli said.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I rode with this livery in Suzuka and was able to get a good result there, and we finished the season with another good result – unfortunately not on the podium but close to the fight.

“We need to be proud of what we did during this year, we had one victory and were always trying to be in the fight for the podium.

“We need to continue to believe, work hard – try to increase my level and the level of the bike.

“I want to say again, ‘thank you’ for all the support from everyone in Yamaha to make a step in performance and to keep going in this way.

“I feel good on my R1 and now I have a lot of experience with this package, so we will try to give it our all on the next one!

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“We have a long time and hard work to do during the winter to prepare for 2026, but it was an excellent season for me and I know we can do more!”

Denning added that Locatelli’s improved results throughout the weekend was a “positive” way to end after struggling on Friday and Saturday.

“We finished the weekend in a very positive way with Andrea [Locatelli],” Denning said.

“He and the team have honestly struggled a bit with the feeling and confidence all weekend, but the guys worked late into the night yesterday to analyse and improve the package yesterday.

“Today, Loka was able to come out fighting and especially in Race 2, ride to his full potential – holding third for a good portion of the race and enjoying an incredible fight with his 2026 teammate Xavi Vierge for fourth position.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT