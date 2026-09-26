Iker Lecuona explains Italian WorldSBK qualifying scare that almost cost him pole

Iker Lecuona says he “did everything the opposite” of what he was told by his crew chief in Italian WorldSBK Superpole.

Iker Leucona took his first pole position for Ducati in Superpole at Cremona.
Iker Leucona took his first pole position for Ducati in Superpole at Cremona.
© Gold & Goose

Iker Lecuona says his mistake in Superpole at the Italian WorldSBK happened when he “did the opposite” of what he was told by his crew chief.

Lecuona ultimately took pole position at Cremona, his first with Ducati and first since Barcelona 2022, but it only came after a near miss with the wall at turn two when he ran off-track.

Lecuona explained afterwards that he was told by his crew chief to stay calm, but he rode in the opposite way and ended up running off when he had a slower rider in his line of sight.

“I did everything the opposite of what my crew chief told me,” Iker Lecuona told the WorldSBK world feed broadcast in parc ferme after Superpole.

Iker Lecuona, 2026 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Iker Lecuona, 2026 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“My crew chief told me ‘You need to be calm’ and I did the opposite. 

“I lost the reference, just one rider left from pit lane and I lost the reference; I went on the bumps and I couldn’t turn so I decided to pick up the bike, but I arrived too fast to the wall. 

“At least I could escape the wall and I could do two more laps. 

“The good thing is that I have a good feeling. I put everything I have on the bike, and finally I have pole. 

“For me the important is the race, honestly, but that’s a big improvement for me. 

Iker Lecuona, 2026 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Iker Lecuona, 2026 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“Very happy, also thank you to the team, they did a really good job with the bike, I did a really good job on riding. Let’s see in the race, but we are there.”

Lecuona’s pole meant Nicolo Bulega’s streak of 10 consecutive poles was ended. He admitted afterwards that his team-mate is “strong” at Cremona, but also felt he’d made a step from Friday.

“Iker [Lecuona] is very strong, especially in this track,” Bulega told the world feed broadcast.

“I struggled a lot yesterday and also a little bit this morning. But it looks like we found the way here in qualifying so I’m happy because we made a step in qualifying. 

“I hope to make another one in the race.”

Tags:

Iker Lecuona
Aruba.it Racing - Ducati
Nicolo Bulega
Iker Lecuona explains Italian WorldSBK qualifying scare that almost cost him pole
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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