2026 Cremona WorldSBK, Superpole Results: Lecuona breaks Bulega's streak

Full results from Superpole at the 2026 Cremona WorldSBK, round 10 of the 2026 season.

Iker Lecuona, 2026 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Iker Lecuona, 2026 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results from the WorldSBK Superpole session at the 2026 Italian WorldSBK at Cremona Circuit.

Iker Lecuona secured pole position in the Italian WorldSBK, breaking Nicolo Bulega's streak of 10 straight pole positions. It was Lecuona's second WorldSBK pole after Barcelona 2022 and his first with Ducati.

Bulega himself had a small scare in the session as both his laps from run one were cancelled for yellow flags as Jake Dixon, then Mattia Rato crashed. But he recovered well on the second run and had provisional pole before Lecuona's final lap, ultimately finishing second.

Alberto Surra had provisional pole for a minute or two after an off-track excursion for Lecuona, but was third in the end.

Sam Lowes took fourth despite a late crash, which came almost simultaneously with crashes for Andrea Locatelli and Axel Bassani, who ended up 15th and 13th, respectively.

Yari Montella completed the top-five, while Lorenzo Baldassarri secured an all-Ducati top-six.

Alex Lowes was the leading non-Ducati in seventh, ahead of Garrett Gerloff and Miguel Oliveira who complete the third row.

Tommy Bridewell rounded out the top-10 and will be joined by Remy Gardner and Xavi Vierge on the fourth row.

Full WorldSBK results from Superpole at Cremona are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Italian Round | Cremona Circuit | Superpole | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:27.253
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:27.297
3Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:27.437
4Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:27.627
5Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:27.723
6Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:27.791
7Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:27.895
8Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:27.963
9Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:28.001
10Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:28.162
11Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:28.260
12Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:28.264
13Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:28.297
14Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:28.466
15Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:28.530
16Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:28.534
17Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:28.678
18Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:28.743
19Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:28.932
20Twan SmitsNEDMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:28.970
21Loris BazFRAMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:29.034
22Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:29.238

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World Superbikes
2026 Cremona WorldSBK, Superpole Results: Lecuona breaks Bulega's streak
Alex Whitworth
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Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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