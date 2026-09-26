2026 Cremona WorldSBK, Superpole Results: Lecuona breaks Bulega's streak
Full results from Superpole at the 2026 Cremona WorldSBK, round 10 of the 2026 season.
Results from the WorldSBK Superpole session at the 2026 Italian WorldSBK at Cremona Circuit.
Iker Lecuona secured pole position in the Italian WorldSBK, breaking Nicolo Bulega's streak of 10 straight pole positions. It was Lecuona's second WorldSBK pole after Barcelona 2022 and his first with Ducati.
Bulega himself had a small scare in the session as both his laps from run one were cancelled for yellow flags as Jake Dixon, then Mattia Rato crashed. But he recovered well on the second run and had provisional pole before Lecuona's final lap, ultimately finishing second.
Alberto Surra had provisional pole for a minute or two after an off-track excursion for Lecuona, but was third in the end.
Sam Lowes took fourth despite a late crash, which came almost simultaneously with crashes for Andrea Locatelli and Axel Bassani, who ended up 15th and 13th, respectively.
Yari Montella completed the top-five, while Lorenzo Baldassarri secured an all-Ducati top-six.
Alex Lowes was the leading non-Ducati in seventh, ahead of Garrett Gerloff and Miguel Oliveira who complete the third row.
Tommy Bridewell rounded out the top-10 and will be joined by Remy Gardner and Xavi Vierge on the fourth row.
Full WorldSBK results from Superpole at Cremona are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | Italian Round | Cremona Circuit | Superpole | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:27.253
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:27.297
|3
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:27.437
|4
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:27.627
|5
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:27.723
|6
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:27.791
|7
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:27.895
|8
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:27.963
|9
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:28.001
|10
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:28.162
|11
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:28.260
|12
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:28.264
|13
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:28.297
|14
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:28.466
|15
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:28.530
|16
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:28.534
|17
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:28.678
|18
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:28.743
|19
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:28.932
|20
|Twan Smits
|NED
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:28.970
|21
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:29.034
|22
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:29.238