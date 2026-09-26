2026 Cremona WorldSBK, Superpole Results: Lecuona breaks Bulega's streak

Results from the WorldSBK Superpole session at the 2026 Italian WorldSBK at Cremona Circuit.

Iker Lecuona secured pole position in the Italian WorldSBK, breaking Nicolo Bulega's streak of 10 straight pole positions. It was Lecuona's second WorldSBK pole after Barcelona 2022 and his first with Ducati.

Bulega himself had a small scare in the session as both his laps from run one were cancelled for yellow flags as Jake Dixon, then Mattia Rato crashed. But he recovered well on the second run and had provisional pole before Lecuona's final lap, ultimately finishing second.

Alberto Surra had provisional pole for a minute or two after an off-track excursion for Lecuona, but was third in the end.

Sam Lowes took fourth despite a late crash, which came almost simultaneously with crashes for Andrea Locatelli and Axel Bassani, who ended up 15th and 13th, respectively.

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Yari Montella completed the top-five, while Lorenzo Baldassarri secured an all-Ducati top-six.

Alex Lowes was the leading non-Ducati in seventh, ahead of Garrett Gerloff and Miguel Oliveira who complete the third row.

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Tommy Bridewell rounded out the top-10 and will be joined by Remy Gardner and Xavi Vierge on the fourth row.

Full WorldSBK results from Superpole at Cremona are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Italian Round | Cremona Circuit | Superpole | Result Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Iker Lecuona ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:27.253 2 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:27.297 3 Alberto Surra ITA Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:27.437 4 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:27.627 5 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:27.723 6 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:27.791 7 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:27.895 8 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:27.963 9 Miguel Oliveira POR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:28.001 10 Tommy Bridewell GBR Superbike Advocates Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:28.162 11 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:28.260 12 Xavi Vierge ESP Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:28.264 13 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:28.297 14 Stefano Manzi ITA GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:28.466 15 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:28.530 16 Alvaro Bautista ESP Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:28.534 17 Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:28.678 18 Jake Dixon GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:28.743 19 Danilo Petrucci ITA ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:28.932 20 Twan Smits NED Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:28.970 21 Loris Baz FRA MGM Optical Express Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:29.034 22 Mattia Rato ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:29.238

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