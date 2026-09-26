2026 Cremona WorldSBK, FP3 Results: Bulega only 10th as Surra hits the top

Full results from the FP3 session at the 2026 Cremona WorldSBK in Italy.

Alberto Surra, 2026 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alberto Surra, 2026 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results from the FP3 session at the 2026 Italian WorldSBK at Cremona Circuit.

Iker Lecuona spent most of FP3 at the top of the times and was the first rider to lap in the 1m27s, but it was Alberto Surra who ultimately ended fastest overall. Jake Dixon also lapped sub-1m28s to finish third-fastest.

Axel Bassani was fourth, ahead of Alvaro Bautista, Yari Montella, Tommy Bridewell, Lorenzo Baldassarri, Sam Lowes, and Nicolo Bulega who completed the top-10 - an uncharacteristically under-the-radar session from Bulega after his two crashes on Friday.

Miguel Oliveira lost the final three minutes of the session to a technical problem that forced him to stop on track at the final chicane.

Full WorldSBK results from FP3 at Cremona are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Italian Round | Cremona Circuit | FP3 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:27.666
2Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:27.695
3Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:27.937
4Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:28.010
5Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:28.193
6Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:28.217
7Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:28.237
8Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:28.286
9Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:28.322
10Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:28.389
11Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:28.406
12Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:28.411
13Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:28.454
14Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:28.486
15Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:28.644
16Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:28.730
17Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:28.793
18Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:28.985
19Twan SmitsNEDMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:29.135
20Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:29.254
21Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:29.437
22Loris BazFRAMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:29.625

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World Superbikes
2026 Cremona WorldSBK, FP3 Results: Bulega only 10th as Surra hits the top
Alex Whitworth
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Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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