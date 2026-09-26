2026 Cremona WorldSBK, FP3 Results: Bulega only 10th as Surra hits the top
Full results from the FP3 session at the 2026 Cremona WorldSBK in Italy.
Results from the FP3 session at the 2026 Italian WorldSBK at Cremona Circuit.
Iker Lecuona spent most of FP3 at the top of the times and was the first rider to lap in the 1m27s, but it was Alberto Surra who ultimately ended fastest overall. Jake Dixon also lapped sub-1m28s to finish third-fastest.
Axel Bassani was fourth, ahead of Alvaro Bautista, Yari Montella, Tommy Bridewell, Lorenzo Baldassarri, Sam Lowes, and Nicolo Bulega who completed the top-10 - an uncharacteristically under-the-radar session from Bulega after his two crashes on Friday.
Miguel Oliveira lost the final three minutes of the session to a technical problem that forced him to stop on track at the final chicane.
Full WorldSBK results from FP3 at Cremona are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | Italian Round | Cremona Circuit | FP3 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:27.666
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:27.695
|3
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:27.937
|4
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:28.010
|5
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:28.193
|6
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:28.217
|7
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:28.237
|8
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:28.286
|9
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:28.322
|10
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:28.389
|11
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:28.406
|12
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:28.411
|13
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:28.454
|14
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:28.486
|15
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:28.644
|16
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:28.730
|17
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:28.793
|18
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:28.985
|19
|Twan Smits
|NED
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:29.135
|20
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:29.254
|21
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:29.437
|22
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:29.625