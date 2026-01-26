GRT Yamaha reveals 2026 WorldSBK livery ahead of rookie’s debut

GRT Yamaha has revealed its 2026 WorldSBK livery ahead of the start of the upcoming season.

The Italian team welcomes Stefano Manzi into its ranks in 2026 as he steps up to World Superbike for the first time following his WorldSSP title success in 2025.

“2026 will be my rookie season in WorldSBK and I’m really excited to compete in the premier class for the first time,” said Manzi.

“The feeling during the first test sessions was positive, both with the bike and with the team, so I’m looking forward to the season starting. I know the level in WorldSBK is extremely high, so we’ll take it step by step, focusing on improving every session and getting closer each time.

“I’d like to thank the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team and Yamaha for their trust – I’m confident we can do a good job together.”

Manzi joins Remy Gardner in the GRT team for the 2026 season, the Australian remaining on-board for a fourth season, also his fourth season in the championship after moving across from MotoGP at the end of 2022.

“I can’t wait to be back and start a new season,” said Gardner.

“This will be my fourth year with the team and we have great chemistry, so I know we can achieve strong results together.

“2025 was a demanding year: we started well and took a strong podium in Assen, but the second half of the season was more difficult, with some unfortunate accidents. I feel good now and I’m confident we can enjoy a strong season together, fighting at the front and improving round by round.”