Pata Yamaha reveals 2026 WorldSBK livery after distinctive 2025 campaign

The Pata Yamaha team has revealed its livery for the 2026 WorldSBK season with its new rider Xavi Vierge.

Vierge joins the factory Yamaha World Superbike team for 2026 after four seasons with Honda that yielded a single podium at Indonesia in 2023. The Spaniard joins Andrea Locatelli for the upcoming season after the Italian gained the distinction of being the only rider other than Nicolo Bulega and Toprak Razgatlioglu to win a race in WorldSBK last year.

Technically, there are few changes for Yamaha, and the livery stays largely the same as well with Maxus staying on as co-title sponsor.

“I’m so pleased to join this project with Yamaha; it is a winning project of course – the team has achieved amazing results in the past and they are hungry for more,” Xavi Vierge said ahead of his first season in blue.

“It is super-exciting for me, the first feeling with the Pata Maxus Yamaha team has been very good and I feel like I am home because the people understand me and know what I need. With the R1 WorldSBK it was like a ‘first love’ and directly I felt very, very comfortable with the bike and it’s clear that my riding style fits well.

“So, it has been a really positive start, of course we have only had some days of testing and need to keep our feet on the ground and keep working.

“I can learn something about the R1 from my teammate Loka [Andrea Locatelli], since he has been with this team for five years and able to get some great results.

“Of course, my goal is also to be fighting at the front as soon as possible – but, the most important thing for me is to enjoy the process, because I believe it is the way to achieve the results we want.

“Since the first day, I have felt like a kid every time I jump on the R1, discovering where the limit is and enjoying every moment, so I want to keep moving forward and ‘grow up’ with Yamaha and the Crescent team as we start the new season.”

Andrea Locatelli added: “I am excited for the new WorldSBK season with Pata Maxus Yamaha for 2026! We know that it is not always easy – every year our competitors are working hard and we have to respond by doing our very best at all races, in all conditions.

“It’s already a long time since I started working with Yamaha and I know the R1 WorldSBK inside and out – it’s strengths and also the points where we are focused on improving to make another step forward.

“The Yamaha WorldSBK project continues to grow, it’s impressive that Yamaha and the team are always working to be stronger and capitalise on our potential. I have a new teammate in Xavi, and we will push each other to maximise and improve the package, and try to improve ourselves also.

“It will be a long season with many opportunities – the target will be to fight for the victories and aim to be on the podium every weekend. We were close to third in the championship last year so the goal can only be the top three.

“I believe in this project and if we can work well, focus on the best job that we can do as a team and with Yamaha, then we can be there.

“I can’t wait to be in Phillip Island, fighting again during the races – the race weekend is an unbelievable atmosphere and a special feeling that I always enjoy.”

