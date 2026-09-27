2026 Cremona WorldSBK, Race 2 Results: Lecuona wins as Bulega takes the title
Full results from Race 2 at the 2026 Cremona WorldSBK in Italy, round 10 of the 2026 season.
Results from Race 2 at the 2026 Italian WorldSBK at Cremona Circuit, the final race of 2026's round 10.
Iker Lecuona took victory in Race 2 at Cremona, securing his first hat-trick in WorldSBK.
Behind, Nicolo Bulega cruised to second, eight seconds behind his team-mate and four seconds ahead of Yari Montella in third. The result was enough for Bulega to be crowned WorldSBK champion for 2026.
Montella's third place was the conclusion of a strong comeback for the Italian after crashing in Race 1.
Alberto Surra ended his best WorldSBK weekend with a fourth place, just over a second behind Montella.
Fifth place went to Alex Lowes. He looked to be on course for sixth, but when Sam Lowes tried to pass him at turn 13 he ran wide and crashed out, allowing the Bimota rider a clear run to fifth.
Jake Dixon secured his best WorldSBK result yet in sixth, ahead of Lorenzo Baldassarri, Garrett Gerloff, Axel Bassani, and Andrea Locatelli who completed the top-10.
Full WorldSBK results from Race 2 at Cremona are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | Italian Round | Cremona Circuit | Race 2 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|WIN
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|8.590
|3
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|12.724
|4
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|13.914
|5
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|17.159
|6
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|20.917
|7
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|21.405
|8
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|24.398
|9
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|27.293
|10
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|31.636
|11
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|32.060
|12
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|35.183
|13
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|35.438
|14
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|39.961
|15
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|40.359
|16
|Twan Smits
|NED
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|49.678
|DNF
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|DNF
|DNF
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNF
|DNF
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF