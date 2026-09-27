2026 Cremona WorldSBK, Race 2 Results: Lecuona wins as Bulega takes the title

Results from Race 2 at the 2026 Italian WorldSBK at Cremona Circuit, the final race of 2026's round 10.

Iker Lecuona took victory in Race 2 at Cremona, securing his first hat-trick in WorldSBK.

Behind, Nicolo Bulega cruised to second, eight seconds behind his team-mate and four seconds ahead of Yari Montella in third. The result was enough for Bulega to be crowned WorldSBK champion for 2026.

Montella's third place was the conclusion of a strong comeback for the Italian after crashing in Race 1.

Alberto Surra ended his best WorldSBK weekend with a fourth place, just over a second behind Montella.

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Fifth place went to Alex Lowes. He looked to be on course for sixth, but when Sam Lowes tried to pass him at turn 13 he ran wide and crashed out, allowing the Bimota rider a clear run to fifth.

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Jake Dixon secured his best WorldSBK result yet in sixth, ahead of Lorenzo Baldassarri, Garrett Gerloff, Axel Bassani, and Andrea Locatelli who completed the top-10.

Full WorldSBK results from Race 2 at Cremona are below.