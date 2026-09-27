2026 Cremona WorldSBK, Race 2 Results: Lecuona wins as Bulega takes the title

Full results from Race 2 at the 2026 Cremona WorldSBK in Italy, round 10 of the 2026 season.

Iker Lecuona, 2026 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Iker Lecuona, 2026 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results from Race 2 at the 2026 Italian WorldSBK at Cremona Circuit, the final race of 2026's round 10.

Iker Lecuona took victory in Race 2 at Cremona, securing his first hat-trick in WorldSBK.

Behind, Nicolo Bulega cruised to second, eight seconds behind his team-mate and four seconds ahead of Yari Montella in third. The result was enough for Bulega to be crowned WorldSBK champion for 2026.

Montella's third place was the conclusion of a strong comeback for the Italian after crashing in Race 1.

Alberto Surra ended his best WorldSBK weekend with a fourth place, just over a second behind Montella.

Fifth place went to Alex Lowes. He looked to be on course for sixth, but when Sam Lowes tried to pass him at turn 13 he ran wide and crashed out, allowing the Bimota rider a clear run to fifth.

Jake Dixon secured his best WorldSBK result yet in sixth, ahead of Lorenzo Baldassarri, Garrett Gerloff, Axel Bassani, and Andrea Locatelli who completed the top-10.

Full WorldSBK results from Race 2 at Cremona are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Italian Round | Cremona Circuit | Race 2 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R8.590
3Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R12.724
4Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R13.914
5Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99817.159
6Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R20.917
7Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R21.405
8Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR24.398
9Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99827.293
10Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R131.636
11Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R132.060
12Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR35.183
13Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R35.438
14Loris BazFRAMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R39.961
15Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R140.359
16Twan SmitsNEDMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R149.678
DNFSam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFTommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFMiguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRDNF
DNFXavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1DNF
DNFAlvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 RDNF

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2026 Cremona WorldSBK, Race 2 Results: Lecuona wins as Bulega takes the title
Alex Whitworth
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Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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