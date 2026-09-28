Max Biaggi jokes he was “feeling lonely” before Nicolo Bulega’s WorldSBK title

Nicolo Bulega joined Max Biaggi in an exclusive club by winning his first WorldSBK title.

Nicolo Bulega joined Max Biaggi as the second Italian rider to win the WorldSBK title.
Nicolo Bulega joined Max Biaggi as the second Italian rider to win the WorldSBK title.
© Gold & Goose

Nicolo Bulega’s WorldSBK title was the perfect way for the Italian to leave the championship for MotoGP, where Max Biaggi “can’t wait to see him”.

Biaggi's and Bulega’s careers have followed opposite paths in some ways. Where Biaggi became one of the leading riders in MotoGP in the 2000s before moving to WorldSBK in 2007 and going on to win two titles there, Bulega will move to the premier class of grand prix racing after becoming champion in the production derivative series

Yet Bulega’s title has made him the only Italian rider other than Biaggi to win the WorldSBK crown, meaning their careers also share something unique.

“Of course I’m happy, big congratulations to Nicolo [Bulega],” Max Biaggi told WorldSBK.com after Bulega won the title.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Italian WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Italian WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“Finally, another Italian! After 14 years, my last one was in 2012 and it’s now 2026; I’m very happy that he became world champion. 

“I was feeling really lonely. Now, with him, I’m feeling much happier. 

“Congrats to him because he’s dominated the season and it’s good that he’s coming to MotoGP after his tremendous year. I can’t wait to see him in that championship.”

Bulega goes to MotoGP after the most dominant WorldSBK season to date, having taken nine of 10 poles and won 26 of 30 races so far.

“When you win the title in that way and dominate, I think it’s a combination of talent, ability and machine on the technical side,” Biaggi said.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Italian WorldSBK, Race 2 cooldown lap. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Italian WorldSBK, Race 2 cooldown lap. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“Ducati have dominated that championship but even if there are other riders on that machine, big congratulations for what he did. 

“When you win so many races, there’s no doubt.”

Bulega’s title also shares similarities with Biaggi’s first: Italian rider on an Italian bike at an Italian track.

“You cannot ask for more when you win in your home country, in front of your fans,” Biaggi said.

“There’s no better way to do it. 

“He will remember that day forever. 

“I say this from experience because I did it and I remember. This will stay in his mind forever.”

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Max Biaggi
Nicolo Bulega
Aruba.it Racing - Ducati
Max Biaggi jokes he was “feeling lonely” before Nicolo Bulega’s WorldSBK title
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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