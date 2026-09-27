2026 Cremona WorldSBK: Championship standings after Race 2

WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 2 at the 2026 Italian Round at Cremona Circuit, the 10th round of the 2026 season.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Italian WorldSBK, Race 2 cooldown lap. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Italian WorldSBK, Race 2 cooldown lap. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

2026 World Superbike standings after Race 2 at the Italian Round at Cremona Circuit, the 10th round of the season.

Nicolo Bulega took second place for the third time this weekend in Race 2 at Cremona, but it was enough for him to seal the title with a margin of 133 points over Iker Lecuona.

Lecuona's third win of the weekend, combined with third for Yari Montella, means the second of the factory Ducati riders is now 200 points clear in second. 

Montella himself strengthened his position in third in the standings after a damaging Race 1 crash. After Race 2, he's now 43 points clear of Alex Lowes and 50 points ahead of Sam Lowes, who crashed out of Race 2.

Full WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 2 at Cremona are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship Standings | Italian Round | Round 10, Race 2

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikePoints
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R602
2Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R469
3Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R269
4Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998226
5Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R219
6Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R193
7Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998184
8Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR145
9Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R140
10Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R125
11Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1118
12Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR109
13Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R195
14Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R81
15Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R66
16Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR61
17Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R157
18Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R144
19Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR23
20Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R23
21Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R16
22Tetsuta NagashimaJPNHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R7
23Jonathan ReaGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R6
24Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R14
25Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R13
26Loris BazFRAMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R3
27Ryan VickersGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1
28Twan SmitsNEDTeam AprecoYamaha R10
29Yuki KuniiJPNHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R0
30Hannes SoomerESTROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR0

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World Superbikes
2026 Cremona WorldSBK: Championship standings after Race 2
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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