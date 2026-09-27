2026 Cremona WorldSBK: Championship standings after Race 2

2026 World Superbike standings after Race 2 at the Italian Round at Cremona Circuit, the 10th round of the season.

Nicolo Bulega took second place for the third time this weekend in Race 2 at Cremona, but it was enough for him to seal the title with a margin of 133 points over Iker Lecuona.

Lecuona's third win of the weekend, combined with third for Yari Montella, means the second of the factory Ducati riders is now 200 points clear in second.

Montella himself strengthened his position in third in the standings after a damaging Race 1 crash. After Race 2, he's now 43 points clear of Alex Lowes and 50 points ahead of Sam Lowes, who crashed out of Race 2.

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Full WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 2 at Cremona are below.

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