2026 Cremona WorldSBK: Championship standings after Race 2
WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 2 at the 2026 Italian Round at Cremona Circuit, the 10th round of the 2026 season.
2026 World Superbike standings after Race 2 at the Italian Round at Cremona Circuit, the 10th round of the season.
Nicolo Bulega took second place for the third time this weekend in Race 2 at Cremona, but it was enough for him to seal the title with a margin of 133 points over Iker Lecuona.
Lecuona's third win of the weekend, combined with third for Yari Montella, means the second of the factory Ducati riders is now 200 points clear in second.
Montella himself strengthened his position in third in the standings after a damaging Race 1 crash. After Race 2, he's now 43 points clear of Alex Lowes and 50 points ahead of Sam Lowes, who crashed out of Race 2.
Full WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 2 at Cremona are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship Standings | Italian Round | Round 10, Race 2
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Points
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|602
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|469
|3
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|269
|4
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|226
|5
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|219
|6
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|193
|7
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|184
|8
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|145
|9
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|140
|10
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|125
|11
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|118
|12
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|109
|13
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|95
|14
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|81
|15
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|66
|16
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|61
|17
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|57
|18
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|44
|19
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|23
|20
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|23
|21
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|16
|22
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|7
|23
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|6
|24
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|4
|25
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|3
|26
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|3
|27
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1
|28
|Twan Smits
|NED
|Team Apreco
|Yamaha R1
|0
|29
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0
|30
|Hannes Soomer
|EST
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|0