Why Nicolo Bulega’s WorldSBK title triumph “goes beyond the sporting result”

Claudio Domenicali says Nicolo Bulega’s WorldSBK championship win is about more than just the result itself.

Nicolo Bulega became Ducati's first Italian WorldSBK champion by finishing secod in Race 2 at Cremona.
Nicolo Bulega became Ducati's first Italian WorldSBK champion by finishing secod in Race 2 at…
© Gold & Goose

Nicolo Bulega’s WorldSBK title victory at Cremona Circuit “goes beyond the sporting result”, says Claudio Domenicali.

Bulega’s triumph in 2026 has been a story of almost complete domination. The Italian won the first 21 races in a row and arrived at Cremona for round 10 having taken every pole and 26 wins in total.

Bulega didn’t take pole or a single win at Cremona as he sought to take a low-risk route to the title, and clinching that at the Italian Round proved emotional even for the usually inexpressive Bulega.

For Ducati CEO Domenicali, the title was also about more than just the result, as Bulega became the first Italian rider to win the WorldSBK title with Ducati, and did it in the company’s 100th anniversary year.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Italian WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Italian WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“There are victories whose meaning goes beyond the sporting result, and this is certainly one of them,” said Domenicali.

“Nicolo [Bulega] is the first Italian rider to become Superbike World Champion with Ducati, and he has done it in front of his home crowd, in the year in which we celebrate our centenary. 

“It is difficult to imagine a more beautiful way to experience this moment! 

“What makes me even prouder is thinking about everything that lies behind it. We have seen Nicolo grow with us, win in Supersport, establish himself in Superbike and become the extraordinary rider he is today.”

Domenicali continued, paying tribute to the new-for-2026 Panigale V4 R that has won every race in 2026, and the people who put the bike on the race track.

Iker Lecuona leads Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Iker Lecuona leads Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“Together with him [Bulega], we brought the new Panigale V4 R to the track, designed and developed in Borgo Panigale, facing the most ambitious goal right from its debut: to be immediately at the top, and that is exactly what happened,” Domenicali said.

“It won every race, and already at Donington, with four rounds still to go, the fight for the riders' title had become an all-Ducati battle, despite having to manage penalties [fuel flow] that became progressively more severe over the course of the championship. 

“My thanks go to all the women and men of Ducati, Ducati Corse and Aruba.it for making possible a result that speaks, better than any words, to the quality of the work we have done together. 

“And once again, well done Nicolo, you are World Champion! Enjoy this moment because you have earned it. 

“This title will forever remain an important part of our history, and it is a wonderful feeling to know that from next year we will continue this journey together, with an exciting new chapter for Nicolo in the MotoGP World Championship.”

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Why Nicolo Bulega’s WorldSBK title triumph “goes beyond the sporting result”
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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