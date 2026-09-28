Nicolo Bulega leaves Ducati “relieved” with 2026 WorldSBK performance

Aruba.it Racing Ducati boss Stefano Cecconi has admitted to being “surprised and relieved” by Nicolo Bulega’s 2026 WorldSBK performance.

Bulega’s 2026 WorldSBK season has been an exercise in almost absolute domination, winning 26 of 30 races so far and taking nine of 10 pole positions.

The title finally came at Cremona Circuit, Bulega matching Max Biaggi by winning his first WorldSBK title at an Italian circuit and becoming only the second Italian champion in the class to-date.

Since the beginning of the season at Phillip Island Bulega has been the reference rider in the class, but it’s been the races after that that have most impressed Aruba.it Racing Ducati team principal Stefano Cecconi.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Italian WorldSBK, Race 2 cooldown lap. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“To be honest, almost every weekend, every race weekend has been a way to raise the bar,” said Cecconi, speaking to WorldSBK.com after Race 2 at Cremona.

“Okay, first race at Phillip Island was one of his [Bulega] favourite tracks, so we were surprised, but not that much to see Nicolo so fast there.

“But then in all the races, all the tracks where he was struggling a little bit here and there in a few sectors or a few corners this year, he has been perfect.

“So, perfect everywhere, in all the conditions: hot, warm. Very long streak of wins – 25 until Iker ended it in Donington Park, but still he was second.

“So, we were at the same time surprised and relieved, somehow, to see how he was performing. Was unbelievable, honestly.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Stefano Cecconi, 2026 French WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

For the Aruba team the ascent of Bulega to WorldSBK champion is the conclusion of work that began at the end of 2021 when he joined the team’s World Supersport all-new Panigale V2 project.

“We are very proud of him, first, and then of us, because we were in the need – for the Supersport being a new project, new team, new bike – of an experienced rider, but if possible at the same time young,” Cecconi said, reflecting on bringing Bulega to the WorldSBK paddock.

“Nicolo was perfect for the role. He had great experience in all the categories, but still he’s young, even after a few years.

“That’s where we started from, but then we saw him growing so much in terms of confidence and maturity, the way he managed the races, title at the second attempt in World Supersport and then it was pretty natural after the test to step straight up in World Superbike.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“He surprised us, winning his first race in Superbike immediately in Phillip Island, that is not an easy track for anybody.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“Then, second in his first year as a rookie, second in the following season after an epic battle with Toprak [Razgatlioglu] at the very end – we lost the championship at the very end of the season and Toprak, in my opinion, is one of the strongest riders that has been in Superbike.

“Now he’s perfect in terms of maturity, we saw during this season, and I think the natural next step – that we can just hope the best for him, but we can’t be involved anymore, it’s fair enough – will be MotoGP.

“I’m sure he will do good in MotoGP as well.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT