Despite a very difficult second season in WorldSBK where improvements to take Honda closer to the front of the field have not been made, Lecuona is fully confident in the capabilities of the Japanese manufacturer.

A stand-in for Alex Rins in MotoGP several times already in 2023, Lecuona has been extremely busy as he remained tight-lipped on his future heading into his home round at Aragon.

The only way for Lecuona to move to MotoGP is if eight-time world champion Marc Marquez leaves for Ducati, which would then mean a promotion for Johann Zarco to Repsol and Lecuona to LCR.

But if that doesn’t materialise then Lecuona will likely stay with Team HRC in the Superbike championship.

Speaking about his future, Lecuona said: "It’s difficult to say; I hope that I can say something in a few weeks but like always, I am happy here, the target is to continue here but still, nothing is signed.

"You know the situation right now is difficult with many rumours. The target is to stay with Honda; then, the place or the spot, we’ll see.

"The podium is not realistic right now; the optimistic target is to finish in the top ten. My teammate or me are close but this year hasn’t been easy. We’ll see race by race."

On the other side of the garage is Xavi Vierge, who like Lecuona does not know where he will be riding in 2024.

The Spaniard also wants to stay with Honda but could find himself replaced by Michael Rinaldi.

"Magny-Cours was hard, but it was harder after the crash on Friday," began Vierge. "We come to Aragon, a home round is always special and we have been testing here.

"The feeling was good, and we expect to be more competitive at this kind of track. Right now, we are too far away from the podium.

"This kind of track is better for us. We are more competitive. A podium will be really difficult, but our goal needs to be fighting for that.

"There’s no news on my future. We still need to wait a little bit longer; every time, it’s getting closer."