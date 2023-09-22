On the way out of the Aruba.it Ducati team after it was announced that soon-to-be WorldSSP champion Nicolo Bulega will replace him, Rinaldi has had no shortage of interest.

Three factory seats remain open, two of which are at Honda, while Axel Bassani is expected to fill the second factory ride at Kawasaki.

Rinaldi on the other hand is rumoured to have been in talks with Honda and is seen as a main target for the Japanese brand.

Speaking about his future, Rinaldi said: "Actually, after the announcement that I won’t race for Ducati I received a lot of calls and that was super nice to hear that teams want me.

"For sure, I’m looking to have something that is a good project, a good bike and a good package to, first of all, be relaxed and finish races on top.

"But also, find something that’s a challenge and that in some years I can achieve great results.

"At the moment I haven’t decided my future but I think soon I have to. We will see what happens."

Rinaldi has also revealed that he feels very little pressure going into the remaining races with Ducati this season, but that his new mindset is something he wants to apply when riding under pressure going forward.

Rinaldi added: "Now I’m free. I’m free like I want so I can just ride the bike to enjoy what I do. I don’t care anymore about pressure or stuff like that.

"I just try to enjoy it and if it’s possible to get a podium and have a fight like the one with Toprak in Race 1 [at Magny-Cours] then it’s ok.

"It’s a totally different mindset when you approach a race and I will remind myself of that in the future to try and ride like that when you are under pressure.

"I will try to confirm the speed we showed in Magny-Cours this weekend and in the remaining races this year."