Alex Lowes out of Aragon WorldSBK round after knee operation

Lowes suffered the injury on Saturday at Magny-Cours and as a result missed the final two races of that weekend.

Following the French round, Lowes underwent an operation to remove damaged meniscus which has subsequently led to the decision to miss round ten of the season.

Lowes will be replaced by KRT test rider Florian Marino, who took part in the Aragon test alongside Lowes and Jonathan Rea prior to Magny-Cours.

"After Magny-Cours, I took the tough decision to go to Barcelona to have surgery on my knee," said Lowes. "The operation went well. Since then, I have been fully focused on my recovery and working as hard as possible.

"Physically, I feel good and in a position where I could ride. However, the team have decided the best option is to wait for Portugal next weekend.

"I respect their decision and switch my focus toward supporting Florian, Jonathan and the team, whilst improving myself in time for the next event in Portimao.

"It’s a shame because I showed some strong speed in the recent Aragon test and Magny-Cours weekend.

"They are behind us now, and it’s time to look forward and try to get on the podium again before the end of the 2023 season."