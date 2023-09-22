Redding will continue to ride identical machinery as factory riders Toprak Razgatlioglu and Michael Van Der Mark, but he will do so alongside American Garrett Gerloff at Bonovo Action BWM.

Redding admitted he would be staying in WorldSBK following the Italian round at Imola in July, but although it was expected to be with BMW, he was unable to make such an announcement.

However, BMW confirmed on Wednesday their complete rider line-up for 2024, which led to Redding saying: "Finally, I can give an answer after some time! It’s a done deal; I’m staying with BMW for the future for two more years which is important for me.

"I believe in the project but it’s coming! I’m excited to work in Bonovo. It has a great atmosphere and a great team, so I’m not worried about that.

"To be honest, I’m very happy. To stay in WorldSBK or any paddock at this moment is very difficult as riders are coming up. I’m looking forward to the journey.

"There’s been big changes in BMW this year and the steps forward are coming already ahead of next year, as is the momentum.

"The improvements of the bike are still coming; I think for the future, we can see bigger benefits.

"I look forward to making another step to where the bike should be. Garrett has been good on the bike this year and he’s impressed me a little bit."

For Van Der Mark, staying with the factory team means he will partner Razgatlioglu for the second time in his career, after the pair shared a garage at Yamaha a few seasons ago.

"It’s nice for me that I’m staying with the team; there’s a good group of people around me and I think it’s really nice to see the commitment of BMW," added Van Der Mark.

"They’re pushing really hard and I’m proud to still be part of this plan. 2024 should be better than this year, but, unfortunately, that’s what I said this year!

"I’m pushing hard, I’m almost fully fit again; I just need to get some speed back. All four bikes next year will make a big step.

"First of all, Toprak’s always pushing so that’s really nice. We have a good friendship. It’s nice to have him there.

"He’s a fast teammate; without a doubt, he’s one of the fastest, if not the fastest, on track. He has a lot of experience and he’s fast. He’ll always push and he’ll push us even harder.

"Every year, we’re making steps but so is everyone else. We need to make a bigger step.

"It’s always difficult when you’re racing but looking at BMW’s plans for this project, they’re going to shift up a gear."