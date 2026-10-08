Danilo Petrucci confirms Ducati WorldSBK return a possibility for 2027

Danilo Petrucci says a return to Ducati for the 2027 WorldSBK season is a possibility for him.

Danilo Petrucci could yet stay in WorldSBK with Ducati in 2027.
Danilo Petrucci could yet stay in WorldSBK with Ducati in 2027.
© Gold & Goose

Danilo Petrucci has confirmed he could return to Ducati in WorldSBK next year.

Petrucci moved to WorldSBK in 2023 with the Barni Ducati team after racing for the Italian factory in MotoAmerica the year before.

He left the Barni team at the end of last year to ride for BMW’s factory team, but the move has not gone well: Petrucci currently sits 16th in the riders’ standings with a best dry weather finish of seventh and no top-10s since he returned from injury at Donington.

At Cremona two weeks ago, it was made clear that Petrucci had options to stay with BMW but in a different championship, which would be MotoAmerica.

Danilo Petrucci, Cremona.
Danilo Petrucci, Cremona.
© Gold and Goose

However, ahead of the Estoril Round this weekend, Danilo Petrucci himself has confirmed that recent reports in the Italian media are true: an option at GoEleven exists for Petrucci.

“Yes, it’s this option,” Petrucci told WorldSBK.com ahead of the Estoril Round when asked about the GoEleven rumours.

“They have asked to us if I was still free, but at the moment we don’t have any answer. 

“I’m free, because still I don’t have any paper from USA [with BMW], so at the moment I’m really free to do whatever I want. 

“But for sure it’s something that is a possibility, but I don’t know anything at the moment.”

Danilo Petrucci, 2026 Italian WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Danilo Petrucci, 2026 Italian WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Petrucci says that he is still waiting to see for sure what his deal with BMW would look like.

“I’m waiting for BMW to see what is the situation there, and I’m waiting for them,” he said.

“There have been some talks regarding staying in [WorldSBK] with another team [GoEleven] but at the moment just some talks. It’s not me deciding, so at the moment I just can wait. 

“I haven’t had any really deep talks, and we’ll see. 

“In a few words, they have to decide which rider is going to go, but it’s not in my hands the decision.”

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Danilo Petrucci
ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Danilo Petrucci confirms Ducati WorldSBK return a possibility for 2027
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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