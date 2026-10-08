Estoril circuit “vivid” for Miguel Oliveira ahead of second WorldSBK homecoming

Miguel Oliveira gets his second WorldSBK home round this weekend at Estoril, a circuit he says remains “vivid” in his mind despite not racing there in almost 15 years.

Oliveira last raced at Estoril in 2012, his second year in the grand prix paddock, his first with the Estrella Galicia team, and the last season in which the circuit featured on the MotoGP calendar.

That 2012 race was the third off the season, and it didn’t go so well: he retired for the second race in a row, after opening his Moto3 account with a fifth in Qatar.

Returning there in 2026, Oliveira and BMW are in poor form, the Portuguese having finished in the top-10 only once in the last three rounds, and having also retired from the two long races last time out at Cremona.

Miguel Oliveira, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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Despite that, the former MotoGP rider is in positive spirits ahead of the race, and has some recent test and track day experience to fall back on this weekend.

“It feels good to be back here,” said Miguel Oliveira ahead of his second home WorldSBK round, speaking to WorldSBK.com.

“I haven’t raced at Estoril since 2012. Very good memories because it’s the track where I grew up as a little racer.

“The track is in excellent condition. We were here for a day in August, and it brought good sensations.

“The track is still the same as I remember. I’ve done a couple of track days afterwards, so the track stayed very vivid in my memory.

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Miguel Oliveira, Cremona. © Gold and Goose

“I’m much more relaxed than at Portimao. I know it's a home round and everyone will be very keen to come watch World Superbike. That will be a little bit chaotic, but at the same time, I'm much more relaxed.

“Obviously, I take the weekend seriously, but I’m just looking to enjoy a good result.”