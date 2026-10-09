CFMoto replaces Yamaha as WorldSBK women’s series bike supplier

CFMoto will replace Yamaha at the bike supplier for WorldSBK’s women-only WorldWCR championship from 2027.

WorldWCR race start, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WorldWCR race start, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

2027 will see CFMoto replace Yamaha as the bike supplier for the WorldWCR championship, the women’s only series that operates in the WorldSBK paddock.

WorldWCR debuted as the premier level of women-only circuit racing in 2024 when it arrived as a WorldSBK support class.

Since then, it has used close-to-stock Yamaha R7 machinery, meaning a twin-cylinder engine producing around 70bhp.

When CFMoto arrives as the supplier in 2027, it will bring its 675SR-R, which produces around 90bhp, which is closer to the middle of the power range of bikes in World Sportbike, which uses performance balancing to maintain competition between manufacturers.

CFMoto 675SR-R. Credit: WorldWCR.
CFMoto 675SR-R. Credit: WorldWCR.

The change of machinery brings in a new era for WorldWCR, which will enter its fourth year in 2027. The deal will see the 675SR-R used as the championship’s sole model until 2029, and comes as WorldSBK prepares for its first trip to China in 2027 after the announcement of Shanghai as the final stop on next year's calendar.

“Becoming the official motorcycle supplier for the 2027–2029 WorldWCR seasons marks an important new chapter in CFMoto’s global motorsport journey,” said Samantha Liu, general manager of CFMoto’s motorsports management center.

“It also reflects our long-term commitment to the development of motorcycle racing. We look forward to working closely with WorldWCR and all our partners to further advance women’s motorcycle racing and to bring greater global attention to the speed, passion and potential of female riders.”

Gregorio Lavilla, WorldSBK executive director, added: “Since WorldWCR began, our ambition has been to create more opportunities and build strong competition. Continuing to raise the bar for the riders is a key part of that. 

“The CFMoto 675SR-R gives our riders a more powerful motorcycle to master and a new challenge to help them develop, while retaining the equal technical conditions that make their ability count. 

Maria Herrera, 2026 UK WorldSBK, WorldWCR. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Maria Herrera, 2026 UK WorldSBK, WorldWCR. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“We are pleased to welcome CFMoto for the next three seasons and look forward to working together to develop WorldWCR on track and extend its international reach."

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World Superbikes
CFMoto replaces Yamaha as WorldSBK women’s series bike supplier
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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