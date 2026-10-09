2026 Estoril WorldSBK, Friday Practice Results: Bulega leads Ducati 1-2-3 in FP1

Full results from the Friday practice sessions at the 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, the penultimate round of the championship.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results from the FP1 session at the 2026 Estoril WorldSBK at the Circuito do Estoril in Portugal.

Nicolo Bulega topped WorldSBK FP1 in Estoril, finsihing 0.052 seconds ahead of Alberto Surra, who attacked late on to take second from Iker Lecuona, who was the last rider to lap in the 1m35s,

Alex Lowes was third for much of the session but dropped to fourth with Surra's late improvement. He was ahead of Xavi Vierge and Alvaro Bautista in the top-six. Sam Lowes took seventh, ahead of Lorenzo Baldassarri, Yari Montella, and Miguel Oliveira who rounded out the top-10.

Full WorldSBK results from FP1 at Estoril are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Estoril Round | Circuito do Estoril | FP1 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.546
2Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.598
3Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.925
4Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:36.084
5Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:36.147
6Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.275
7Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.281
8Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.286
9Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.380
10Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:36.490
11Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:36.519
12Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:36.528
13Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:36.551
14Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:36.599
15Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:36.889
16Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:36.901
17Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:36.938
18Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:37.110
19Loris BazFRAMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:37.134
20Twan SmitsNEDMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:37.763
21Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:38.029
22Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:38.296

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2026 Estoril WorldSBK, Friday Practice Results:
Alex Whitworth
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Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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