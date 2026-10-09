2026 Estoril WorldSBK, Friday Practice Results: Bulega leads Ducati 1-2-3 in FP1
Full results from the Friday practice sessions at the 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, the penultimate round of the championship.
Results from the FP1 session at the 2026 Estoril WorldSBK at the Circuito do Estoril in Portugal.
Nicolo Bulega topped WorldSBK FP1 in Estoril, finsihing 0.052 seconds ahead of Alberto Surra, who attacked late on to take second from Iker Lecuona, who was the last rider to lap in the 1m35s,
Alex Lowes was third for much of the session but dropped to fourth with Surra's late improvement. He was ahead of Xavi Vierge and Alvaro Bautista in the top-six. Sam Lowes took seventh, ahead of Lorenzo Baldassarri, Yari Montella, and Miguel Oliveira who rounded out the top-10.
Full WorldSBK results from FP1 at Estoril are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | Estoril Round | Circuito do Estoril | FP1 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.546
|2
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.598
|3
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.925
|4
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:36.084
|5
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:36.147
|6
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:36.275
|7
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:36.281
|8
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:36.286
|9
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:36.380
|10
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:36.490
|11
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:36.519
|12
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:36.528
|13
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:36.551
|14
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:36.599
|15
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:36.889
|16
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:36.901
|17
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:36.938
|18
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:37.110
|19
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:37.134
|20
|Twan Smits
|NED
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:37.763
|21
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:38.029
|22
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:38.296