2026 Estoril WorldSBK, Friday Practice Results: Bulega leads Ducati 1-2-3 in FP1

Results from the FP1 session at the 2026 Estoril WorldSBK at the Circuito do Estoril in Portugal.

Nicolo Bulega topped WorldSBK FP1 in Estoril, finsihing 0.052 seconds ahead of Alberto Surra, who attacked late on to take second from Iker Lecuona, who was the last rider to lap in the 1m35s,

Alex Lowes was third for much of the session but dropped to fourth with Surra's late improvement. He was ahead of Xavi Vierge and Alvaro Bautista in the top-six. Sam Lowes took seventh, ahead of Lorenzo Baldassarri, Yari Montella, and Miguel Oliveira who rounded out the top-10.

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Full WorldSBK results from FP1 at Estoril are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Estoril Round | Circuito do Estoril | FP1 | Result Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:35.546 2 Alberto Surra ITA Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:35.598 3 Iker Lecuona ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:35.925 4 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:36.084 5 Xavi Vierge ESP Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:36.147 6 Alvaro Bautista ESP Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:36.275 7 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:36.281 8 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:36.286 9 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:36.380 10 Miguel Oliveira POR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:36.490 11 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:36.519 12 Jake Dixon GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:36.528 13 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:36.551 14 Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:36.599 15 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:36.889 16 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:36.901 17 Danilo Petrucci ITA ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:36.938 18 Stefano Manzi ITA GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:37.110 19 Loris Baz FRA MGM Optical Express Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:37.134 20 Twan Smits NED Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:37.763 21 Mattia Rato ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:38.029 22 Tommy Bridewell GBR Superbike Advocates Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:38.296

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