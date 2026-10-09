One-bike Ducati team confirms sole rider for WorldSBK 2027

Alberto Surra will keep his place at the Motocorsa Ducati team for the 2027 WorldSBK season.

Alberto Surra, 2026 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alberto Surra, 2026 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Alberto Surra will remain with the Motocorsa Ducati team in the 2027 WorldSBK season.

Surra stepped up to WorldSBK for the first time this year with Motocorsa after spending last year in World Supersport.

The Italian has had a rocky rookie season, with a high-profile incident with Sam Lowes at Most one of the high points, but with a podium in the Superpole Race at Cremona two weeks ago a clear highlight.

Staying at Motocorsa next season, Surra has the chance to try to iron out some of the kinks in his riding that exist at the moment while pushing to continue fighting for podium positions.

Alberto Surra leads Sam Lowes, 2026 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alberto Surra leads Sam Lowes, 2026 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“I’m super happy about this news and to officially confirm that I’ll be riding for Motocorsa Racing for another season,” said Alberto Surra.

“I can’t wait to keep improving my results and to do it together with Lorenzo [Mauri, team manager] and the whole team, which has now become a second family to me. Full speed ahead, and hopefully we can achieve even more in 2027.”

Motocorsa team manager Lorenzo Mauri added: “We are extremely happy to continue our relationship with Alberto [Surra] in 2027. The 2026 season has given us so much: we have got to know each other, faced important moments together and built a relationship based on great mutual trust. 

“Third place in the Superpole Race at Cremona was certainly one of the highlights of our season and demonstrated the potential of what we can achieve together. 

Alberto Surra, 2026 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alberto Surra, 2026 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“For us, it was important to ensure continuity for this project. Alberto has shown great professionalism, commitment and a constant desire to improve, and we are convinced that the experience he has gained during his first year in WorldSBK will be extremely valuable heading into 2027. 

“We are therefore delighted to have him with us again and cannot wait to begin this new season together.”

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Alberto Surra
Motocorsa Racing
One-bike Ducati team confirms sole rider for WorldSBK 2027
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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