“I know it’s possible”: Ducati’s unlikely WorldSBK breakout star sure of future podiums

Alberto Surra has been one of the breakout stars of the 2026 WorldSBK season and he reached another milestone at Estoril.

Surra qualified on the front row at Cremona two weeks ago and followed that up with a first podium in the Superpole Race.

In Estoril this weekend, his strong form has continued from the beginning, having finished second in both Friday practices and third in FP3. He missed the front row in qualifying, beaten to third by Alex Lowes, but raced well and took the final podium position – his first rostrum finish in a long race.

“I’m really happy with my first podium in a long race,” said Alberto Surra, speaking to WorldSBK.com after Race 1 at Estoril.

Alberto Surra, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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“It’s even more emotional; it’s fantastic.

“I want to thank my team, they’re my second family. I have a great relationship with them.

“In this moment, I’ve been in a good mentality.

“Before Cremona, we improved the setup and something on the electronics.

“Now I have good feedback on the bike, and, step by step, I think another podium is possible. I don’t know if it will be at Estoril, but I know it’s possible.”

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Alberto Surra, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Surra’s upturn in form has come after securing his future for 2027 – he will stay with the Motocorsa team that brought him to WorldSBK this season.

But the Italian is not expecting to go into his second season as a race winner, the factory Ducatis are much too strong at the moment.

“I don’t think a win is possible yet, but it’s still the dream,” he said.

“But I’m staying focused for my best results race-by-race.

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“Nicolo [Bulega] and Iker [Lecuona] still have a really good package, and they are really fast riders. I’m a rookie, so I want to keep going step-by-step.”