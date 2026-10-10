2026 Estoril WorldSBK: Championship standings after Race 1

WorldSBK standings after Race 1 at the 2026 Estoril Round, round 10 of the season.

Nicolo Bulega of course remains at the top of the standings, having mathematically clinched the title in Cremona two weeks ago. By winning ahead of Iker Lecuona, his gap of his team-mate is back out to 138 points.

Yari Montella had a tough race on Saturday at Estoril, finishing down in eighth. It means he's now 212 points behind Lecuona, but with Alex Lowes only fifth Montella's gap to fourth is still strong at 40 points. He'd need to gain 23 points in tomorrow's two races to secure third place before Jerez.

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Sam Lowes had a worse race than Montella, finishing only 11th. He now trails Alex Lowes by 13 points for fourth, and is only 21 points ahead of Lorenzo Baldassarri in sixth.

2026 World Superbike Championship Standings | Italian Round | Round 10, Race 2 Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Points 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 627 2 Iker Lecuona ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 489 3 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 277 4 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 237 5 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 224 6 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 203 7 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 193 8 Alberto Surra ITA Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 156 9 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 151 10 Alvaro Bautista ESP Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 132 11 Miguel Oliveira POR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 122 12 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 118 13 Xavi Vierge ESP Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 98 14 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Optical Express Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 81 15 Tommy Bridewell GBR Superbike Advocates Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 66 16 Danilo Petrucci ITA ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 61 17 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 58 18 Stefano Manzi ITA GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 44 19 Jake Dixon GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 27 20 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 23 21 Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 18 22 Tetsuta Nagashima JPN Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 7 23 Jonathan Rea GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 6 24 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 4 25 Mattia Rato ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 3 26 Loris Baz FRA MGM Optical Express Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 3 27 Ryan Vickers GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1 28 Twan Smits NED Team Apreco Yamaha R1 0 29 Yuki Kunii JPN Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 0 30 Hannes Soomer EST ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 0

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