2026 Estoril WorldSBK: Championship standings after Race 1
World Superbike Championship standings after Race 1 at the Estoril WorldSBK, the 10th and penultimate round of the 2026 season.
WorldSBK standings after Race 1 at the 2026 Estoril Round, round 10 of the season.
Nicolo Bulega of course remains at the top of the standings, having mathematically clinched the title in Cremona two weeks ago. By winning ahead of Iker Lecuona, his gap of his team-mate is back out to 138 points.
Yari Montella had a tough race on Saturday at Estoril, finishing down in eighth. It means he's now 212 points behind Lecuona, but with Alex Lowes only fifth Montella's gap to fourth is still strong at 40 points. He'd need to gain 23 points in tomorrow's two races to secure third place before Jerez.
Sam Lowes had a worse race than Montella, finishing only 11th. He now trails Alex Lowes by 13 points for fourth, and is only 21 points ahead of Lorenzo Baldassarri in sixth.
2026 World Superbike Championship Standings | Italian Round | Round 10, Race 2
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Points
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|627
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|489
|3
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|277
|4
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|237
|5
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|224
|6
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|203
|7
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|193
|8
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|156
|9
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|151
|10
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|132
|11
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|122
|12
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|118
|13
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|98
|14
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|81
|15
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|66
|16
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|61
|17
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|58
|18
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|44
|19
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|27
|20
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|23
|21
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|18
|22
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|7
|23
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|6
|24
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|4
|25
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|3
|26
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|3
|27
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1
|28
|Twan Smits
|NED
|Team Apreco
|Yamaha R1
|0
|29
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0
|30
|Hannes Soomer
|EST
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|0