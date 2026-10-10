2026 Estoril WorldSBK: Championship standings after Race 1

World Superbike Championship standings after Race 1 at the Estoril WorldSBK, the 10th and penultimate round of the 2026 season.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

WorldSBK standings after Race 1 at the 2026 Estoril Round, round 10 of the season.

Nicolo Bulega of course remains at the top of the standings, having mathematically clinched the title in Cremona two weeks ago. By winning ahead of Iker Lecuona, his gap of his team-mate is back out to 138 points.

Yari Montella had a tough race on Saturday at Estoril, finishing down in eighth. It means he's now 212 points behind Lecuona, but with Alex Lowes only fifth Montella's gap to fourth is still strong at 40 points. He'd need to gain 23 points in tomorrow's two races to secure third place before Jerez.

Sam Lowes had a worse race than Montella, finishing only 11th. He now trails Alex Lowes by 13 points for fourth, and is only 21 points ahead of Lorenzo Baldassarri in sixth.

2026 World Superbike Championship Standings | Italian Round | Round 10, Race 2

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikePoints
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R627
2Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R489
3Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R277
4Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998237
5Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R224
6Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R203
7Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998193
8Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R156
9Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR151
10Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R132
11Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR122
12Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1118
13Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R198
14Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R81
15Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R66
16Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR61
17Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R158
18Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R144
19Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R27
20Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR23
21Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R18
22Tetsuta NagashimaJPNHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R7
23Jonathan ReaGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R6
24Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R14
25Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R13
26Loris BazFRAMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R3
27Ryan VickersGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1
28Twan SmitsNEDTeam AprecoYamaha R10
29Yuki KuniiJPNHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R0
30Hannes SoomerESTROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR0

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World Superbikes
2026 Estoril WorldSBK: Championship standings after Race 1
Alex Whitworth
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Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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