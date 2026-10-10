2026 Estoril WorldSBK Results, Race 1: Bulega back to winning ways

Full results from Race 1 at the 2026 Estoril WorldSBK at the Autodromo do Estoril.

Nicolo Bulega leads Iker Lecuona, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, Race 1. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega leads Iker Lecuona, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, Race 1. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results from Race 1 at the 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, the first race of three at what is the penultimate round of the season.

Nicolo Bulega took victory in Race 1 at the Estoril WorldSBK. The Italian dropped back from pole position at the start as Iker Lecuona got aggressive on the brakes at the first corner which opened the door for Alex Lowes to take second, but two moves on consecutive laps at turn one saw Bulega back in the lead by the beginning of lap three. 

From there, Bulega accelerated away, winning by almost four seconds for his 27th win of the season, equalling the record set by Alvaro Bautista in 2023.

Lecuona took second, almost six seconds ahead of Alberto Surra, for whom third place markeda first long race podium, following on from his first podium of any kind in the Superpole Race at Cremona two weeks ago.

Miguel Oliveira spent most of the race unable to chase down Surra, while Alex Lowes was unable to close down the Portuguese after being passed for fourth early on.

Lowes took fifth, ahead of Lorenzo Baldassarri who survived early contact with Yari Montella to finish sixth.

Montella took eighth place, behind Axel Bassani. The Barni Ducati rider dropped to 12th after the contact with Baldassarri, in which Montella tried to pass his compatriot on the inside of turn three when the GoEleven man ran a bit wider mid-corner. When they touched as their lines converged at the second apex, Montella sat up but just about stayed on. He lost a wing, but was able to keep going, and by finishing eighth he lost only three points to Alex Lowes in the battle for third in the championship.

Behind Montella, Alvaro Bautista and Garrett Gerloff completed the top-10. 

Stefano Manzi finished over a minute off the win, but had been battling inside the points when he fell on the penultimate lap before remounting. He was the only crasher.

Full WorldSBK results from Race 1 at Estoril are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Estoril Round | Circuito do Estoril | Race 1 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
2Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R3.870
3Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R9.668
4Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR11.444
5Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99812.749
6Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R17.850
7Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99819.335
8Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R19.368
9Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R20.734
10Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR21.560
11Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R23.457
12Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R28.220
13Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R129.154
14Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R30.069
15Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R130.687
16Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R131.149
17Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R32.988
18Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR37.232
19Loris BazFRAMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R39.690
20Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R153.691
21Twan SmitsNEDMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R157.366
22Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:24.288

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2026 Estoril WorldSBK Results, Race 1:
Alex Whitworth
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Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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