Iker Lecuona blames weather for Estoril WorldSBK blunder that gave Nicolo Bulega win

Iker Lecuona says the wind caused him to make a mistake at turn one in the Estoril WorldSBK Superpole Race.

Iker Lecuona was leading the WorldSBK Superpole Race at Estoril before a costly mistake at turn one.
Iker Lecuona was leading the WorldSBK Superpole Race at Estoril before a costly mistake at…
© Gold & Goose

Unpredictable wind has been stated as the cause for Iker Lecuona’s costly mistake in the WorldSBK Superpole Race at Estoril.

Lecuona led at the start of the race, launching better than Nicolo Bulega off the line.

Bulega sat behind his team-mate for a couple of laps, before Lecuona lost control in braking for turn one on lap three and went wide. Lecuona just about rejoined in front of Miguel Oliveira to keep second, but he couldn’t get back to Bulega to challenge for the win before the finish.

Iker Lecuona said afterwards that the mistake came as a surprise to him, and that inconsistent wind was a factor in his costly error.

Iker Lecuona, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Iker Lecuona, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“I didn’t expect that huge mistake from myself,” Lecuona told the WorldSBK world feed after the Superpole Race.

“The thing is that the wind isn’t constant, sometimes it arrives stronger, and I didn’t expect it so I had a lot of pick-up on the rear and I could not stop. 

“I almost arrived to the gravel, so when I came back I said ‘I f*cked my race’. 

“But in any case I’m really happy because we found something on the bike – I feel comfortable, very fast, honestly, during the race. I could also recover the gap with Nicolo [Bulega] that’s also very important for myself. 

“Now we need to check all the tyre performance for the long race that is completely different, that we need to manage that dropping. 

Iker Lecuona, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Iker Lecuona, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“But in any case I’m happy. Let’s see if we can do another small step for the long race and we can be with Nicolo until the end.”

For Bulega, the win was his 28th of the season, a record for one rider, the Italian surpassing Alvaro Bautista’s 2023 tally by one. For Ducati, it was a 36th consecutive win, going back to Race 2 at Estoril last year, a new outright record.

Tags:

Iker Lecuona
Nicolo Bulega
Aruba.it Racing - Ducati
Iker Lecuona blames weather for Estoril WorldSBK blunder that gave Nicolo Bulega win
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Related Articles

World Superbikes News
The 2027 WorldSBK rider line-up so far
Start, 2026 French WorldSBK Superpole race.
World Superbikes News
Nicolo Bulega “mentally free” after clinching WorldSBK title but missing “10 per cent”
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
World Superbikes News
Ducati boss reacts to “extremely valuable” Franco Morbidelli WorldSBK move
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2026 Japanese MotoGP
World Superbikes News
The behind-the-scenes tech that helped Nicolo Bulega to WorldSBK dominance
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Italian WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
World Superbikes News
BMW vows to “give everything” to make WorldSBK “exciting again”
Nicolo Bulega, Miguel Oliveira.
World Superbikes News
Claudio Domenicali hails “very special” Nicolo Bulega WorldSBK season
Nicolo Bulega with Claudio Domenicali, 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Latest News

WSBK News
Iker Lecuona blames weather for Estoril WorldSBK blunder that gave Nicolo Bulega win
4m ago
Iker Lecuona, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega on the brink of another WorldSBK record but "just thinking to win"
15h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
“Big challenge” for Miguel Oliveira to stand on Estoril WorldSBK podium
16h ago
Miguel Oliveira, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, entering pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Yari Montella reacts to extraordinary “video of the year” WorldSBK save
16h ago
Yari Montella, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
“I know it’s possible”: Ducati’s WorldSBK breakout star sure of future podiums
17h ago
Alberto Surra, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

WSBK News
Iker Lecuona eyes improvement to fight Nicolo Bulega at Estoril WorldSBK
23h ago
Iker Lecuona, Nicolo Bulega, Alex Lowes, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
The 2027 WorldSBK rider line-up so far
10/10/26
Start, 2026 French WorldSBK Superpole race.
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega “mentally free” after clinching WorldSBK title but missing “10 per cent”
09/10/26
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
How Somkiat Chantra is using one-off MotoGP ride to boost WorldSBK performance
09/10/26
Somkiat Chantra, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Miguel Oliveira highlights Estoril WorldSBK’s ‘delicate situation’
09/10/26
Miguel Oliveira, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.