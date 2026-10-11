2026 Estoril WorldSBK, Race 2 Results: Bulega dominates as Bautista loses podium

Results from Race 2 at the 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, the final race of the weekend at the penultimate round.

Nicolo Bulega won Race 2 at Estoril, taking a 10th triple of the season in the process and a 12th for his career - a new record.

Iker Lecuona was within a second of his team-mate in the first five laps, but ultimately finished almost five seconds adrift in second.

Alvaro Bautista was in third place with five laps to go, but crashed out at turn one having been pulling away slightly from Alberto Surra. Surra inherited third and never let it slip.

Fourth for Yari Montella was his best result of the weekend and an important one with Alex Lowes crashing out and Sam Lowes only 15th in the end.

Read Also

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Axel Bassani rounded out the top-five ahead of Lorenzo Baldassarri, Garrett Gerloff, Miguel Oliveira, Xavi Vierge, and Jake Dixon who completed the top-10.

Full WorldSBK results from Race 2 at Estoril are below.