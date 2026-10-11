2026 Estoril WorldSBK, Race 2 Results: Bulega dominates as Bautista loses podium

Full results from Race 2 at the 2026 Estoril WorldSBK at the Circuito do Estoril.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results from Race 2 at the 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, the final race of the weekend at the penultimate round.

Nicolo Bulega won Race 2 at Estoril, taking a 10th triple of the season in the process and a 12th for his career - a new record.

Iker Lecuona was within a second of his team-mate in the first five laps, but ultimately finished almost five seconds adrift in second.

Alvaro Bautista was in third place with five laps to go, but crashed out at turn one having been pulling away slightly from Alberto Surra. Surra inherited third and never let it slip.

Fourth for Yari Montella was his best result of the weekend and an important one with Alex Lowes crashing out and Sam Lowes only 15th in the end.

Axel Bassani rounded out the top-five ahead of Lorenzo Baldassarri, Garrett Gerloff, Miguel Oliveira, Xavi Vierge, and Jake Dixon who completed the top-10.

Full WorldSBK results from Race 2 at Estoril are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Estoril Round | Circuito do Estoril | Race 2 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
2Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R4.888
3Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R16.073
4Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R18.153
5Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99821.430
6Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R22.894
7Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR25.584
8Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR26.236
9Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R131.680
10Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R31.992
11Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R32.492
12Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R133.237
13Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R33.270
14Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R136.753
15Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R39.486
16Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR44.431
17Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R144.602
18Twan SmitsNEDMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:00.461
DNFAlvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFAlex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998DNF
DNFAndrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1DNF
DNFLoris BazFRAMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 RDNF

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World Superbikes
2026 Estoril WorldSBK, Race 2 Results: Bulega dominates as Bautista loses podium
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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