2026 Estoril WorldSBK, Race 2 Results: Bulega dominates as Bautista loses podium
Full results from Race 2 at the 2026 Estoril WorldSBK at the Circuito do Estoril.
Results from Race 2 at the 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, the final race of the weekend at the penultimate round.
Nicolo Bulega won Race 2 at Estoril, taking a 10th triple of the season in the process and a 12th for his career - a new record.
Iker Lecuona was within a second of his team-mate in the first five laps, but ultimately finished almost five seconds adrift in second.
Alvaro Bautista was in third place with five laps to go, but crashed out at turn one having been pulling away slightly from Alberto Surra. Surra inherited third and never let it slip.
Fourth for Yari Montella was his best result of the weekend and an important one with Alex Lowes crashing out and Sam Lowes only 15th in the end.
Axel Bassani rounded out the top-five ahead of Lorenzo Baldassarri, Garrett Gerloff, Miguel Oliveira, Xavi Vierge, and Jake Dixon who completed the top-10.
Full WorldSBK results from Race 2 at Estoril are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | Estoril Round | Circuito do Estoril | Race 2 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|WIN
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|4.888
|3
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|16.073
|4
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|18.153
|5
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|21.430
|6
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|22.894
|7
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|25.584
|8
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|26.236
|9
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|31.680
|10
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|31.992
|11
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|32.492
|12
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|33.237
|13
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|33.270
|14
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|36.753
|15
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|39.486
|16
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|44.431
|17
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|44.602
|18
|Twan Smits
|NED
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:00.461
|DNF
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|DNF
|DNF
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNF
|DNF
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF