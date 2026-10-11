2026 Estoril WorldSBK: Championship Stanidngs after Race 2

WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 2 at round 11, the Estoril Round, which is also the penultimate round of the season.

Nicolo Bulega extended his lead by another five points over Iker Lecuona in Race 2 at Estoril by winning his 29th race of the season. A total of 664 points means his is the most successful season in WorldSBK history.

The battle for third place has gone very much in Yari Montella's direction at Estoril thanks to a DNF for Alex Lowes in Race 2 and a 15th for Sam Lowes. Montella finished fourth, and is now 53 points ahead of Alex Lowes with only 62 points remaining.

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Full WorldSBK standings after Race 2 at Estoril are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship Standings | Estoril Round | Round 11, Race 2 Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Points 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 664 2 Iker Lecuona ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 518 3 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 290 4 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 237 5 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 225 6 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 214 7 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 208 8 Alberto Surra ITA Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 179 9 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 160 10 Alvaro Bautista ESP Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 137 11 Miguel Oliveira POR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 136 12 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 118 13 Xavi Vierge ESP Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 108 14 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Optical Express Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 81 15 Tommy Bridewell GBR Superbike Advocates Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 71 16 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 62 17 Danilo Petrucci ITA ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 61 18 Stefano Manzi ITA GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 46 19 Jake Dixon GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 35 20 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 23 21 Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 21 22 Tetsuta Nagashima JPN Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 7 23 Jonathan Rea GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 6 24 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 4 25 Mattia Rato ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 3 26 Loris Baz FRA MGM Optical Express Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 3 27 Ryan Vickers GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1 28 Twan Smits NED Team Apreco Yamaha R1 0 29 Yuki Kunii JPN Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 0 30 Hannes Soomer EST ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 0

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