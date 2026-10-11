2026 Estoril WorldSBK: Championship Stanidngs after Race 2
World Superbike Championship standings after Race 2 at the 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, the 11th round of the season.
WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 2 at round 11, the Estoril Round, which is also the penultimate round of the season.
Nicolo Bulega extended his lead by another five points over Iker Lecuona in Race 2 at Estoril by winning his 29th race of the season. A total of 664 points means his is the most successful season in WorldSBK history.
The battle for third place has gone very much in Yari Montella's direction at Estoril thanks to a DNF for Alex Lowes in Race 2 and a 15th for Sam Lowes. Montella finished fourth, and is now 53 points ahead of Alex Lowes with only 62 points remaining.
Full WorldSBK standings after Race 2 at Estoril are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship Standings | Estoril Round | Round 11, Race 2
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Points
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|664
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|518
|3
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|290
|4
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|237
|5
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|225
|6
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|214
|7
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|208
|8
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|179
|9
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|160
|10
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|137
|11
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|136
|12
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|118
|13
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|108
|14
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|81
|15
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|71
|16
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|62
|17
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|61
|18
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|46
|19
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|35
|20
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|23
|21
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|21
|22
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|7
|23
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|6
|24
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|4
|25
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|3
|26
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|3
|27
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1
|28
|Twan Smits
|NED
|Team Apreco
|Yamaha R1
|0
|29
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0
|30
|Hannes Soomer
|EST
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|0