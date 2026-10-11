2026 Estoril WorldSBK: Championship Stanidngs after Race 2

World Superbike Championship standings after Race 2 at the 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, the 11th round of the season.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, victory lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, victory lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 2 at round 11, the Estoril Round, which is also the penultimate round of the season.

Nicolo Bulega extended his lead by another five points over Iker Lecuona in Race 2 at Estoril by winning his 29th race of the season. A total of 664 points means his is the most successful season in WorldSBK history.

The battle for third place has gone very much in Yari Montella's direction at Estoril thanks to a DNF for Alex Lowes in Race 2 and a 15th for Sam Lowes. Montella finished fourth, and is now 53 points ahead of Alex Lowes with only 62 points remaining.

Full WorldSBK standings after Race 2 at Estoril are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship Standings | Estoril Round | Round 11, Race 2

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikePoints
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R664
2Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R518
3Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R290
4Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998237
5Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R225
6Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R214
7Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998208
8Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R179
9Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR160
10Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R137
11Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR136
12Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1118
13Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1108
14Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R81
15Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R71
16Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R162
17Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR61
18Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R146
19Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R35
20Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR23
21Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R21
22Tetsuta NagashimaJPNHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R7
23Jonathan ReaGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R6
24Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R14
25Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R13
26Loris BazFRAMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R3
27Ryan VickersGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1
28Twan SmitsNEDTeam AprecoYamaha R10
29Yuki KuniiJPNHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R0
30Hannes SoomerESTROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR0

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World Superbikes
2026 Estoril WorldSBK: Championship Stanidngs after Race 2
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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