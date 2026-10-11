2026 Estoril WorldSBK, Superpole Race Results: Another record for Bulega

Results fromthe Superpole Race at the 2026 Estoril WorldSBK at the Autodromo do Estoril.

Nicolo Bulega doubled up on race wins for the weekend at Estoril by winning the Superpole Race on Sunday mornign. The Italian started second after Iker Lecuona made the holeshot, but a mistake at turn one for Lecuona handed the lead to Bulega and the Spaniard was never able to recover.

Lecuona was a long way ahead of Miguel Oliveira in third by the start of the final lap, but by the end of it it was Alberto Surra in third, the Italian passing home hero Oliveira at turn three with far superior rear grip.

Alvaro Bautista completed the top-five behind Oliveira, while Axel Bassani completed the top-six.

Xavi Vierge, Jake Dixon, and Lorenzo Baldassarri rounded out the top-nine, while Sam Lowes completed the top-10.

Read Also

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

There was contact at the first turn between Alex Lowes and Yari Montella. Montella dropped to 13th as a result, while Lowes went to the back. Montella would get a long lap penalty for the move, which left him 16th. The Italian recovered to 13th by the end, while Lowes got to 11th.

Full WorldSBK results from the Superpole Race at Estoril are below.