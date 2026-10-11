2026 Estoril WorldSBK, Superpole Race Results: Another record for Bulega

Full results from the Superpole Race at the 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, the 11th round of the season.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results fromthe Superpole Race at the 2026 Estoril WorldSBK at the Autodromo do Estoril.

Nicolo Bulega doubled up on race wins for the weekend at Estoril by winning the Superpole Race on Sunday mornign. The Italian started second after Iker Lecuona made the holeshot, but a mistake at turn one for Lecuona handed the lead to Bulega and the Spaniard was never able to recover.

Lecuona was a long way ahead of Miguel Oliveira in third by the start of the final lap, but by the end of it it was Alberto Surra in third, the Italian passing home hero Oliveira at turn three with far superior rear grip.

Alvaro Bautista completed the top-five behind Oliveira, while Axel Bassani completed the top-six.

Xavi Vierge, Jake Dixon, and Lorenzo Baldassarri rounded out the top-nine, while Sam Lowes completed the top-10.

There was contact at the first turn between Alex Lowes and Yari Montella. Montella dropped to 13th as a result, while Lowes went to the back. Montella would get a long lap penalty for the move, which left him 16th. The Italian recovered to 13th by the end, while Lowes got to 11th.

Full WorldSBK results from the Superpole Race at Estoril are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Estoril Round | Circuito do Estoril | Superpole Race | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
2Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R0.734
3Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R6.465
4Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR6.606
5Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R8.152
6Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99810.035
7Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R111.642
8Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R12.120
9Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R12.960
10Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R13.953
11Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99814.870
12Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R16.195
13Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R16.808
14Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R117.606
15Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R119.984
16Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR21.125
17Loris BazFRAMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R21.319
18Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR21.581
19Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R125.023
20Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R26.116
21Twan SmitsNEDMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R127.888
DNFAndrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1DNF

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2026 Estoril WorldSBK, Superpole Race Results: Another record for Bulega
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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