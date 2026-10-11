2026 Estoril WorldSBK, Superpole Race Results: Another record for Bulega
Full results from the Superpole Race at the 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, the 11th round of the season.
Results fromthe Superpole Race at the 2026 Estoril WorldSBK at the Autodromo do Estoril.
Nicolo Bulega doubled up on race wins for the weekend at Estoril by winning the Superpole Race on Sunday mornign. The Italian started second after Iker Lecuona made the holeshot, but a mistake at turn one for Lecuona handed the lead to Bulega and the Spaniard was never able to recover.
Lecuona was a long way ahead of Miguel Oliveira in third by the start of the final lap, but by the end of it it was Alberto Surra in third, the Italian passing home hero Oliveira at turn three with far superior rear grip.
Alvaro Bautista completed the top-five behind Oliveira, while Axel Bassani completed the top-six.
Xavi Vierge, Jake Dixon, and Lorenzo Baldassarri rounded out the top-nine, while Sam Lowes completed the top-10.
There was contact at the first turn between Alex Lowes and Yari Montella. Montella dropped to 13th as a result, while Lowes went to the back. Montella would get a long lap penalty for the move, which left him 16th. The Italian recovered to 13th by the end, while Lowes got to 11th.
Full WorldSBK results from the Superpole Race at Estoril are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | Estoril Round | Circuito do Estoril | Superpole Race | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|WIN
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|0.734
|3
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|6.465
|4
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|6.606
|5
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|8.152
|6
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|10.035
|7
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|11.642
|8
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|12.120
|9
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|12.960
|10
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|13.953
|11
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|14.870
|12
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|16.195
|13
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|16.808
|14
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|17.606
|15
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|19.984
|16
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|21.125
|17
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|21.319
|18
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|21.581
|19
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|25.023
|20
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|26.116
|21
|Twan Smits
|NED
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|27.888
|DNF
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNF