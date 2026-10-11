2026 Estoril WorldSBK, Warm Up Results: Lecuona beats Bulega to top spot

Full results from the Warm Up session at the 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, the 11th round of the season.

Iker Lecuona, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Iker Lecuona, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results from the Warm Up session at the 2026 Estoril WorldSBK at the Autodromo do Estoril.

Iker Lecuona topped Warm Up, 0.010 seconds ahead of Nicolo Bulega. The two factory Ducatis were the only riders to lap in the 1m34s.

Lorenzo Baldassarri was third-fastest, ahead of Alberto Surra and Yari Montella who completed an all-Ducati top-five.

Alex Lowes was the fastest non-Ducati rider in sixth, ahead of Axel Bassani, Alvaro Bautista, Sam Lowes, and Garrett Gerloff in the top-10.

Full WorldSBK results from Warm Up in Estoril are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Estoril Round | Circuito do Estoril | Warm Up | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:34.973
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:34.983
3Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.419
4Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.468
5Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.474
6Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:35.477
7Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:35.644
8Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.702
9Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.775
10Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:35.893
11Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:35.911
12Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:36.019
13Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.072
14Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:36.098
15Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:36.120
16Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:36.130
17Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:36.303
18Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:36.475
19Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:36.522
20Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:36.611
21Loris BazFRAMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.719
22Twan SmitsNEDMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:37.285

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World Superbikes
2026 Estoril WorldSBK, Warm Up Results: Lecuona beats Bulega to top spot
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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