2026 Estoril WorldSBK, Warm Up Results: Lecuona beats Bulega to top spot
Full results from the Warm Up session at the 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, the 11th round of the season.
Results from the Warm Up session at the 2026 Estoril WorldSBK at the Autodromo do Estoril.
Iker Lecuona topped Warm Up, 0.010 seconds ahead of Nicolo Bulega. The two factory Ducatis were the only riders to lap in the 1m34s.
Lorenzo Baldassarri was third-fastest, ahead of Alberto Surra and Yari Montella who completed an all-Ducati top-five.
Alex Lowes was the fastest non-Ducati rider in sixth, ahead of Axel Bassani, Alvaro Bautista, Sam Lowes, and Garrett Gerloff in the top-10.
Full WorldSBK results from Warm Up in Estoril are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | Estoril Round | Circuito do Estoril | Warm Up | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:34.973
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:34.983
|3
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.419
|4
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.468
|5
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.474
|6
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:35.477
|7
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:35.644
|8
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.702
|9
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.775
|10
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:35.893
|11
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:35.911
|12
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:36.019
|13
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:36.072
|14
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:36.098
|15
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:36.120
|16
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:36.130
|17
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:36.303
|18
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:36.475
|19
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:36.522
|20
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:36.611
|21
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:36.719
|22
|Twan Smits
|NED
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:37.285
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