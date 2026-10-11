2026 Estoril WorldSBK, Warm Up Results: Lecuona beats Bulega to top spot

Results from the Warm Up session at the 2026 Estoril WorldSBK at the Autodromo do Estoril.

Iker Lecuona topped Warm Up, 0.010 seconds ahead of Nicolo Bulega. The two factory Ducatis were the only riders to lap in the 1m34s.

Lorenzo Baldassarri was third-fastest, ahead of Alberto Surra and Yari Montella who completed an all-Ducati top-five.

Alex Lowes was the fastest non-Ducati rider in sixth, ahead of Axel Bassani, Alvaro Bautista, Sam Lowes, and Garrett Gerloff in the top-10.

Read Also

Full WorldSBK results from Warm Up in Estoril are below.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT