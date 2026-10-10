Nicolo Bulega on the brink of another WorldSBK record but "just thinking to win"

Nicolo Bulega could bag himself another WorldSBK record tomorrow at Estoril, although he says it’s more important to be winning races.

Fortunately for Bulega, the record he could take tomorrow is all about winning races.

His Race 1 win at Estoril was his 27th of the 2026 WorldSBK season, matching the total of Alvaro Bautista in 2023.

Bulega has five more chances to go one better than his former team-mate, including two tomorrow.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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“For me, important is to win races; then, if I can achieve more records it’s even better, but now I’m just thinking to win more races,” Nicolo Bulega told WorldSBK.com on the subject of the record.

“Every time I start a weekend my goal is to win.

“Race 1 now is done, now I’m thinking already to the Superpole Race tomorrow and if I can achieve one more record this season it’s even better.”

The Race 1 win also came after a Cremona round that saw him be crowned champion, but which went without a race win for the 26-year-old – the first round to do so in 2026.

“I’m really happy to be back to winning, I’m really happy about my results,” Bulega reflected after Race 1 in Estoril.

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Nicolo Bulega leads Iker Lecuona, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, Race 1. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“Thanks to my team because after Cremona I needed to have my good feeling back.

“So, I’m happy to ride [my bike well again]. So, I’m happy for the results and for my good feeling that is back.”

Bulega has already taken several records this season, including the most pole positions in succession, the most pole positions in succession for a single season, the most podiums in a row, and the most consecutive race wins.