Luca Marini tight-lipped on MotoGP future amid Tech3 KTM rumours

Luca Marini says he hopes news on his MotoGP future will arrive "soon" as links with a 2027 Tech3 KTM move continue.

Luca Marini, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Luca Marini, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

While Joan Mir has been officially confirmed as a Gresini Ducati rider for 2027, HRC team-mate Luca Marini is still to reveal his MotoGP future.

The Italian is also expected to leave the factory Honda team and is widely tipped to spearhead an all-new Tech3 KTM line-up alongside Moto2 title contenders Senna Agius or Manuel Gonzalez.

However, speaking at the Sachsenring on Thursday, Marini remained tight-lipped on when there will be news on his future.

“I hope soon. Let's see,” Marini said.

Luca Marini, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Luca Marini, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Revised grid

The Sachsenring will be the first event to feature MotoGP’s revised grid, with bigger spacing between each row.

That could make qualifying, which has been Honda and especially Marini’s Achilles’ heel this season, even more significant.

However, the Italian still views a top ten place on Friday afternoon as the main priority.

“At the end, it’s the same. After this race start, we will understand more, but I would say that even before, qualifying and grid position affected a lot the result of the race.

“So, it's just a little bit more now, maybe. We will try to stay in the top 10 on Friday because I think that is the moment to make the difference.”

Luca Marini, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Luca Marini, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Marini, who finished sixth out of last year’s slim ten rider finishers, added:

“Last year was a fantastic race for me. I will try to replicate, to keep pushing.

“As I said, I want to focus a lot on the practice, because it will be very important to go in the Q2 directly.

“This can be a track where the gap between the bikes and the riders is a little bit less because it's very short.

“Honda historically here was always strong, and we try to be a little bit better this year. But for sure, Ducati and Aprilia will stay a little bit with some margin ahead.

“We can be a little bit faster in my opinion compared Assen, but let's see if it is enough to stay more inside the top 10.”

Tags:

Luca Marini
Honda HRC (MotoGP)
Red Bull KTM Tech3
Luca Marini tight-lipped on MotoGP future amid Tech3 KTM rumours
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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