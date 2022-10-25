Marco Simoncelli’s father pens heartbreaking letter: “He’s alive within us”

Paolo Simoncelli wrote in La Repubblica: “Trying to tell you about Marco in a few words is like asking Reinhold Messner to climb all fourteen 8000m peaks in the world in just one day.

“I am writing to you from a circuit called SIC, which ironically does not bear this name because it was dedicated to my son but because it is the abbreviation of Sepang International Circuit, a fixed stop in the world championship for many years.

“I am writing to you from Malaysia because, as the most passionate will know, I have been managing a team in Moto3 since 2012.

“For many, Malaysia is a land of sun and sea, where the humid climate gives off this unmistakable holiday smell.

“For me it is as unmistakable as the emotions that bind me to this place, to this circuit that has given me so much and taken away so much.

“The beauty that this circuit gave me: it was the year 2008 and on October 19th a big curly hair crossed the finish line and became World Champion in the 250 class. The ugly is known history.

“This year October 23 falls again on Sunday and the race is held on this same track. The Sic58 racing team, as our team is called, will parade as always, with pride, with the colours that were Marco's.

“If I am still in this world despite being a grind, among the most beautiful for heaven's sake, it is because the memory of him is stronger than the time that passes.

“If I am still here after 11 years, despite all the difficulties, it is because he is alive within us, that we remember him as best we know how to do: racing.”

Simoncelli passed away on October 23, 2011, aged 24, after an accident at the Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang.

His body was flown home accompanied by his father Paolo, his fiance Kate Fretti, and Valentino Rossi.

A reported 20,000 people attended Simoncelli’s funeral in Italy.

Rossi, his devastated friend, cited Simoncelli’s passing as the catalyst to start his VR46 Academy to bring more Italian talent to the sport.

The Misano circuit renamed itself to the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli in his honour.

Simoncelli was the 2008 250cc world champion.