Repsol, Honda extend MotoGP title sponsorship deal

The deal extends a partnership that first started back in 1995 and means Marc Marquez – plus new team-mate Joan Mir - will race in the familiar Repsol colours for the next two seasons.

Without a world title since Marquez’s arm injury in early 2020, ‘the goal from 2023 onwards is clear: to be the best in MotoGP again,’ said a team statement.

Repsol will also begin preparing for the 2024 season, when MotoGP fuel will need to be of a minimum 40% non-fossil origin, rising to 100% by 2027.

Koji Watanabe, President of Honda Racing Corporation, said: "It brings us great pride to once again continue our collaboration with Repsol, extending a long and fruitful partnership.

“We are not simply working as sponsor and manufacturer; we are a true team with a deep level of technical collaboration. With upcoming changes to fuel regulations, having a partner such as Repsol is key.

“Once again, we will work alongside them to achieve the best possible performance and results.

“Together we have celebrated good days and worked together to overcome the bad – we remain keenly focused on returning to the top of the World Championship and continuing to be the reference in the fields of technology and competition.”