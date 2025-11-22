2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Qualifying Results

Full results from qualifying at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Round 22 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Norris celebrates his pole in Las Vegas
Lando Norris will start the 2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix from pole position.

Norris mastered tricky conditions to take his third consecutive F1 pole, beating Max Verstappen to top spot in qualifying. Heavy rain affected the entirety of the session, forcing all of the grid to run on full wets initially.

After safely making it into Q3, Norris looked comfortable out on track. Despite a mistake in the final sector, he beat Verstappen’s provisional pole time by 0.3s.

Norris will have the chance to extend his championship lead to more than a race victory, with Oscar Piastri set to start the race from fifth. Verstappen starts right behind Norris in second, ahead of Williams’ Carlos Sainz in third.

Sainz looked quick throughout qualifying, narrowly missing out on a front-row start. Mercedes’ George Russell will start fourth, ahead of Piastri.

Liam Lawson impressed for Racing Bulls, securing sixth ahead of Fernando Alonso. Isack Hadjar made it two RBs inside the top eight.

Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly rounded out the top 10 in qualifying.

Lance Stroll was disappointed not to make it into Q3 after Aston Martin gambled on intermediates. Stroll was the only driver to switch to the inters in Q2 — but it didn’t pay off.

It was a needless risk, as Stroll’s pace on the wet tyre was outstanding, edging out teammate Alonso in the early stages of qualifying.

It was a disastrous day for Lewis Hamilton, who will start Sunday’s race from the back of the grid. Hamilton was unable to get a fast lap on the board as track conditions improved at the end of the session.

Ferrari’s communication over team radio was put under the spotlight again, with Hamilton unaware that he had to produce a lap at the end to make it into Q2. Ferrari may decide to start Hamilton from the pit lane, allowing them to make setup changes overnight depending on Sunday’s weather.

2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
PosDriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m55.473s1m51.379s1m47.934s
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m53.458s1m51.593s1m48.257s
3Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m54.873s1m51.144s1m48.296s
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m53.144s1m50.935s1m48.803s
5Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m54.544s1m52.126s1m48.961s
6Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m54.828s1m51.621s1m49.062s
7Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m53.739s1m51.865s1m49.466s
8Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m55.613s1m51.120s1m49.554s
9Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m54.814s1m51.952s1m49.872s
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m54.432s1m51.760s1m51.540s
11Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m54.555s1m52.781s 
12Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m54.416s1m52.850s 
13Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m54.635s1m52.987s 
14Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m56.016s1m53.094s 
15Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m54.847s1m53.683s 
16Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m56.220s  
17Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m56.314s  
18Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m56.674s  
19Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m56.798s  
20Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m57.115s  
