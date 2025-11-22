Lando Norris will start the 2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix from pole position.

Norris mastered tricky conditions to take his third consecutive F1 pole, beating Max Verstappen to top spot in qualifying. Heavy rain affected the entirety of the session, forcing all of the grid to run on full wets initially.

After safely making it into Q3, Norris looked comfortable out on track. Despite a mistake in the final sector, he beat Verstappen’s provisional pole time by 0.3s.

Norris will have the chance to extend his championship lead to more than a race victory, with Oscar Piastri set to start the race from fifth. Verstappen starts right behind Norris in second, ahead of Williams’ Carlos Sainz in third.

Sainz looked quick throughout qualifying, narrowly missing out on a front-row start. Mercedes’ George Russell will start fourth, ahead of Piastri.

Liam Lawson impressed for Racing Bulls, securing sixth ahead of Fernando Alonso. Isack Hadjar made it two RBs inside the top eight.

Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly rounded out the top 10 in qualifying.

Lance Stroll was disappointed not to make it into Q3 after Aston Martin gambled on intermediates. Stroll was the only driver to switch to the inters in Q2 — but it didn’t pay off.

It was a needless risk, as Stroll’s pace on the wet tyre was outstanding, edging out teammate Alonso in the early stages of qualifying.

It was a disastrous day for Lewis Hamilton, who will start Sunday’s race from the back of the grid. Hamilton was unable to get a fast lap on the board as track conditions improved at the end of the session.

Ferrari’s communication over team radio was put under the spotlight again, with Hamilton unaware that he had to produce a lap at the end to make it into Q2. Ferrari may decide to start Hamilton from the pit lane, allowing them to make setup changes overnight depending on Sunday’s weather.

2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m55.473s 1m51.379s 1m47.934s 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m53.458s 1m51.593s 1m48.257s 3 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m54.873s 1m51.144s 1m48.296s 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m53.144s 1m50.935s 1m48.803s 5 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m54.544s 1m52.126s 1m48.961s 6 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m54.828s 1m51.621s 1m49.062s 7 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m53.739s 1m51.865s 1m49.466s 8 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m55.613s 1m51.120s 1m49.554s 9 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m54.814s 1m51.952s 1m49.872s 10 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m54.432s 1m51.760s 1m51.540s 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m54.555s 1m52.781s 12 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m54.416s 1m52.850s 13 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m54.635s 1m52.987s 14 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m56.016s 1m53.094s 15 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m54.847s 1m53.683s 16 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m56.220s 17 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m56.314s 18 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m56.674s 19 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m56.798s 20 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m57.115s