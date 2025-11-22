2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Full results from qualifying at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Round 22 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Lando Norris will start the 2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix from pole position.
Norris mastered tricky conditions to take his third consecutive F1 pole, beating Max Verstappen to top spot in qualifying. Heavy rain affected the entirety of the session, forcing all of the grid to run on full wets initially.
After safely making it into Q3, Norris looked comfortable out on track. Despite a mistake in the final sector, he beat Verstappen’s provisional pole time by 0.3s.
Norris will have the chance to extend his championship lead to more than a race victory, with Oscar Piastri set to start the race from fifth. Verstappen starts right behind Norris in second, ahead of Williams’ Carlos Sainz in third.
Sainz looked quick throughout qualifying, narrowly missing out on a front-row start. Mercedes’ George Russell will start fourth, ahead of Piastri.
Liam Lawson impressed for Racing Bulls, securing sixth ahead of Fernando Alonso. Isack Hadjar made it two RBs inside the top eight.
Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly rounded out the top 10 in qualifying.
Lance Stroll was disappointed not to make it into Q3 after Aston Martin gambled on intermediates. Stroll was the only driver to switch to the inters in Q2 — but it didn’t pay off.
It was a needless risk, as Stroll’s pace on the wet tyre was outstanding, edging out teammate Alonso in the early stages of qualifying.
It was a disastrous day for Lewis Hamilton, who will start Sunday’s race from the back of the grid. Hamilton was unable to get a fast lap on the board as track conditions improved at the end of the session.
Ferrari’s communication over team radio was put under the spotlight again, with Hamilton unaware that he had to produce a lap at the end to make it into Q2. Ferrari may decide to start Hamilton from the pit lane, allowing them to make setup changes overnight depending on Sunday’s weather.
Norris on pole in Las Vegas
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m55.473s
|1m51.379s
|1m47.934s
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m53.458s
|1m51.593s
|1m48.257s
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m54.873s
|1m51.144s
|1m48.296s
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m53.144s
|1m50.935s
|1m48.803s
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m54.544s
|1m52.126s
|1m48.961s
|6
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m54.828s
|1m51.621s
|1m49.062s
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m53.739s
|1m51.865s
|1m49.466s
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m55.613s
|1m51.120s
|1m49.554s
|9
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m54.814s
|1m51.952s
|1m49.872s
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m54.432s
|1m51.760s
|1m51.540s
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m54.555s
|1m52.781s
|12
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m54.416s
|1m52.850s
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m54.635s
|1m52.987s
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m56.016s
|1m53.094s
|15
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m54.847s
|1m53.683s
|16
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m56.220s
|17
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m56.314s
|18
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m56.674s
|19
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m56.798s
|20
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m57.115s