Starting grid for 2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Who starts where?

Here is the starting grid for the 2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Sunday's Grand Prix gets underway at 4am UK time.

Norris on pole, Hamilton last

2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Starting Grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 3 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 5 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 6 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 7 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 8 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 9 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 10 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 12 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 13 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 14 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 15 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 16 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 17 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 18 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 19 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 20 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP

Lando Norris starts from pole position for the third consecutive race at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The McLaren driver claimed his seventh pole of the season by topping qualifying in Sin City as he looks to further increase his F1 championship lead.

Norris is 24 points clear of McLaren teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri, who could only qualify fifth.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen joins Norris on the front row in second, with Carlos Sainz a surprise third for Williams.

George Russell is set to start fourth ahead of Piastri, Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso.

Isack Hadjar, Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly complete the rest of the top-10 starters for Racing Bulls, Ferrari and Alpine respectively in Las Vegas.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Lewis Hamilton's nightmare debut season with Ferrari continues, with the seven-time world champion starting Sunday's race dead last after suffering a shock Q1 elimination with the slowest time in qualifying.