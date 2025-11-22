Starting grid for 2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Who starts where?
Lando Norris starts on pole position for the 2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Here is the starting grid for the 2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Sunday's Grand Prix gets underway at 4am UK time.
Norris on pole, Hamilton last
|2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Starting Grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|6
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|9
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|12
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|15
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|16
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|17
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|18
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|19
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|20
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
Lando Norris starts from pole position for the third consecutive race at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
The McLaren driver claimed his seventh pole of the season by topping qualifying in Sin City as he looks to further increase his F1 championship lead.
Norris is 24 points clear of McLaren teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri, who could only qualify fifth.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen joins Norris on the front row in second, with Carlos Sainz a surprise third for Williams.
George Russell is set to start fourth ahead of Piastri, Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso.
Isack Hadjar, Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly complete the rest of the top-10 starters for Racing Bulls, Ferrari and Alpine respectively in Las Vegas.
Lewis Hamilton's nightmare debut season with Ferrari continues, with the seven-time world champion starting Sunday's race dead last after suffering a shock Q1 elimination with the slowest time in qualifying.