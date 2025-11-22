Starting grid for 2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Who starts where?

Lando Norris starts on pole position for the 2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Norris landed his seventh pole of 2025 in Las Vegas
Norris landed his seventh pole of 2025 in Las Vegas

Here is the starting grid for the 2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Sunday's Grand Prix gets underway at 4am UK time. 

Norris on pole, Hamilton last 

 

2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Starting Grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
3Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
5Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
6Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
7Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
8Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
9Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
11Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
12Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
13Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
14Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
15Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team
16Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing
17Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
18Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
19Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing
20Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP

Lando Norris starts from pole position for the third consecutive race at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The McLaren driver claimed his seventh pole of the season by topping qualifying in Sin City as he looks to further increase his F1 championship lead. 

Norris is 24 points clear of McLaren teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri, who could only qualify fifth. 

Red Bull's Max Verstappen joins Norris on the front row in second, with Carlos Sainz a surprise third for Williams.

George Russell is set to start fourth ahead of Piastri, Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso.

Isack Hadjar, Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly complete the rest of the top-10 starters for Racing Bulls, Ferrari and Alpine respectively in Las Vegas. 

Lewis Hamilton's nightmare debut season with Ferrari continues, with the seven-time world champion starting Sunday's race dead last after suffering a shock Q1 elimination with the slowest time in qualifying. 

Starting grid for 2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Who starts where?
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Mercedes at risk of penalty over missing papers at F1 Las Vegas GP
20m ago
Mercedes are under investigation
F1 News
Starting grid for 2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Who starts where?
31m ago
Norris landed his seventh pole of 2025 in Las Vegas
F1 Results
2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
38m ago
Norris celebrates his pole in Las Vegas
F1 News
Valtteri Bottas walks bride down aisle in Las Vegas side-quest
1h ago
Bottas will return to F1 next year with Cadillac
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton last at Las Vegas GP as Ferrari nightmare continues
1h ago
Hamilton starts dead last in Las Vegas

More News

F1 News
Lando Norris reveals Sebastian Vettel’s key role in 2025 F1 title race
2h ago
Lando Norris
F1
2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Qualifying: As it happened - Three poles in a row for Lando Norris
3h ago
Las Vegas Sphere
F1 Results
2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
4h ago
George Russell
F1 News
FIA reveal fix to Las Vegas GP drain covers after overnight inspections
5h ago
FIA checks in Las Vegas
F1 News
Ollie Bearman brands “sketchy” Las Vegas GP “least enjoyable street track” in F1
5h ago
Oliver Bearman