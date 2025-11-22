Mercedes F1 reserve driver Valtteri Bottas was spotted taking part in a wedding at the paddock chapel at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The 36-year-old Finn walked bride Amanda down the aisle before appearing to officiate the wedding.

“We’re here today, Amanda and Eduardo, to celebrate something beautiful,” Bottas said in a video released by the official F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix social media account.

“It all started in 2018 in Texas at a music festival when their eyes touched each other’s eyes and they fell in love immediately.

“I can in fact feel that love right now, so you are doing the right thing. I heard for the last five years you’ve been trying to get married, it was difficult, but then you found me.

“We’re here today and I’m here to ask you a question, are you ready to spend the rest of your lives together, loving each other, caring for each other?

“Now you may kiss the bride and you are officially going to be husband and wife forever and ever.”

It marks the latest, and arguably most bizarre, side-quest the 10-time grand prix winner has completed while not racing in F1.

Bottas will return to his full-time job in 2026, having signed to race for the new Cadillac team alongside fellow F1 veteran Sergio Perez.

Ahead of the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023, 1997 F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve married Giulia Marra in the new wedding chapel in Sin City.

The venue offers special F1 wedding packages featuring the slogan ‘Race to the Altar’.