The pair tied the knot in the newly-opened wedding chapel located inside the paddock in Sin City, which has come to be known as the Wedding Capital of the World.

The new chapel was set up inside the circuit offering special F1 wedding packages featuring the slogan ‘Race to the Altar’.

And 1997 world champion Villeneuve took full advantage to become the first F1 driver to get married in a paddock.

The wedding featured an intro of the F1 theme, as well as the traditional Here Comes The Bride, while proceedings were overseen by an Elvis impersonator.

Ferrari’s Jock Clear - who was Villeneuve’s championship-winning engineer - was best man.

Villeneuve is the son of legendary Ferrari driver Gilles, who was killed in an accident during qualifying for the 1982 Belgian Grand Prix.