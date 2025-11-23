Ex-F1 race director blasts FIA after latest marshal close shave

Former F1 race director Niels Wittich has described marshals being on a live race track during the Las Vegas Grand Prix as “absolutely unacceptable”.

The shocking incident occurred on the second lap of the race when marshals were seen scrambling to safety in the Turn 1 run-off area as the field led by Max Verstappen hurtled down the start-finish straight.

Debris had to be cleared from the track after a multi-car collision caused chaos at the start of the race in Sin City.

Marshals ahead were seen frantically waving double-waved yellow flags to warn race leader Verstappen and the chasing pack as they entered the main straight.

"This must not happen. This is a situation that is absolutely unacceptable," Wittich, who stepped down from his role and was replaced by current race director Rui Marques in 2024, told Sky Germany.

"Of course, you always have the set-up, especially at Turn 1 at every start you put the marshals in motion or at least on standby, because that is the biggest controlled gap you have at the start, once the last car has passed. In case there is any debris or parts that need to be picked up.

"But for it to take so long that the cars are basically already coming back around on their flying lap, a double yellow flag is not enough anymore at that point. That is simply wrong, and I can’t understand how this has now happened for the second time this year.

"The easiest way to react to something like this, even if you can see that something is delayed or that a situation needs another action: a full course yellow can be activated within one second, and then everyone has to slow down.

“That would have been the fastest and simplest solution to clarify and secure such a situation. From my point of view, you don’t want to see that.”

Sky Sports F1 pitlane reporter Ted Kravitz labelled the incident “shocking”.

Second close shave in three races

Liam Lawson narrowly avoided hitting two marshals in a terrifying incident at the Mexico City Grand Prix just two races ago.

F1’s governing body the FIA will have more questions to answer after the latest near-miss.

An investigation is still looking into why the marshals entered the live race track in Mexico.

The FIA absolved Lawson of any responsibility after Mexico’s racing federation placed the blame squarely on the Racing Bulls driver.