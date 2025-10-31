FIA step in to defend Liam Lawson over marshal scare in Mexico City GP

The FIA have responded to Liam Lawson's marshal scare at the Mexico City Grand Prix

Liam Lawson
Liam Lawson

The FIA have defended Liam Lawson following accusations from Mexico’s motorsport federation that he failed to slow sufficiently under double yellow flags during a near-miss with marshals at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

After a Lap 1 incident with Carlos Sainz, Lawson was running at the back of the grid in Sunday’s race in Mexico City.

As he approached the opening sequence of corners, marshals were still clearing away some debris on track.

Lawson narrowly missed the two marshals on track, avoiding a nasty incident.

Since then, Lawson has been blamed by Mexico’s motorsport federation for failing to slow down.

The FIA have confirmed that Lawson did nothing wrong and slowed “significantly”.

The FIA released the following statement on Friday: “Whilst the investigation remains ongoing, we acknowledge that any situation where marshals find themselves on track in front of oncoming cars is something we never want to see, and hence it is natural that such an incident will provoke concern and numerous comments.

“It is fortunate this incident did not result in any serious consequences, but we are conducting an internal investigation to understand exactly what happened and to identify any areas where procedures can be improved.

“We are collaborating openly and transparently for this purpose with the OMDAI (Mexican Automobile Club) and with Racing Bulls Formula One Team, with the ultimate objective to achieve our common aim, which is to always improve the safety of our Sport.

“As with all serious incidents, the full analysis will take some time, as it involves collecting and reviewing all relevant evidence, including radio communications in multiple languages from the various parties involved, and synchronising all of these diverse inputs. 

“The findings will be shared once the review is complete. Having analysed the telemetry from the incident, we can confirm that the driver of Car #30, Liam Lawson, slowed appropriately and reacted correctly to the double yellow flags displayed in the area, braking earlier than in other laps and passing significantly slower than racing speed into Turn 1. He is not at fault in this incident.

“Finally, we would like to express our sincere thanks to the volunteers and marshals for their professionalism and dedication — without them, our sport could not operate safely.”

FIA step in to defend Liam Lawson over F1 marshal scare in Mexico City GP
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

Moto3 News
Noah Dettwiler neck injury found, but now “awake” after Malaysia Moto3 crash
2h ago
Noah Dettwiler, 2025 Moto3 Austrian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Lawrence Stroll vows he won’t stop until Aston Martin are F1 world champions
4h ago
Lawrence Stroll
BSB News
Bradley Ray “unbelievable” in BSB return despite missing title
4h ago
Bradley Ray, 2025 Brands Hatch (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
F1 News
FIA step in to defend Liam Lawson over marshal scare in Mexico City GP
5h ago
Liam Lawson
F1 News
Concern raised over Lewis Hamilton’s lack of “chemistry” with Ferrari engineer
5h ago
Riccardo Adami and Lewis Hamilton

More News

MotoGP News
Alex Rins: “It affects us more than the others”
5h ago
Alex Rins, Jack Miller, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
WSBK News
Michael van der Mark: “Not many people understand” Toprak Razgatlioglu level
5h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Michael van der Mark, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Luca Marini suggests ‘renegotiating’ MotoGP’s qualifying format
6h ago
Luca Marini
F1 News
Toto Wolff reignites Michael Masi row with “lunatic” jibe over Lewis Hamilton title loss
7h ago
Toto Wolff
F1 News
Double standards? Lando Norris criticised “for a lot less” than Oscar Piastri
7h ago
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri