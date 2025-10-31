FIA step in to defend Liam Lawson over marshal scare in Mexico City GP

The FIA have defended Liam Lawson following accusations from Mexico’s motorsport federation that he failed to slow sufficiently under double yellow flags during a near-miss with marshals at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

After a Lap 1 incident with Carlos Sainz, Lawson was running at the back of the grid in Sunday’s race in Mexico City.

As he approached the opening sequence of corners, marshals were still clearing away some debris on track.

Lawson narrowly missed the two marshals on track, avoiding a nasty incident.

Since then, Lawson has been blamed by Mexico’s motorsport federation for failing to slow down.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The FIA have confirmed that Lawson did nothing wrong and slowed “significantly”.

The FIA released the following statement on Friday: “Whilst the investigation remains ongoing, we acknowledge that any situation where marshals find themselves on track in front of oncoming cars is something we never want to see, and hence it is natural that such an incident will provoke concern and numerous comments.

“It is fortunate this incident did not result in any serious consequences, but we are conducting an internal investigation to understand exactly what happened and to identify any areas where procedures can be improved.

“We are collaborating openly and transparently for this purpose with the OMDAI (Mexican Automobile Club) and with Racing Bulls Formula One Team, with the ultimate objective to achieve our common aim, which is to always improve the safety of our Sport.

“As with all serious incidents, the full analysis will take some time, as it involves collecting and reviewing all relevant evidence, including radio communications in multiple languages from the various parties involved, and synchronising all of these diverse inputs.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“The findings will be shared once the review is complete. Having analysed the telemetry from the incident, we can confirm that the driver of Car #30, Liam Lawson, slowed appropriately and reacted correctly to the double yellow flags displayed in the area, braking earlier than in other laps and passing significantly slower than racing speed into Turn 1. He is not at fault in this incident.

“Finally, we would like to express our sincere thanks to the volunteers and marshals for their professionalism and dedication — without them, our sport could not operate safely.”