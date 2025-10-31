Lawrence Stroll vows he won’t stop until Aston Martin are F1 world champions

Lawrence Stroll has vowed not to “give up” until he achieves his “mission” of making Aston Martin Formula 1 world champions.

Stroll is the owner of the Aston Martin F1 team, having led the takeover of Racing Point at the end of 2022.

The Canadian has been bullish about Aston Martin’s ambition to become a front-running force in F1.

Aston Martin have invested heavily, upgrading their Silverstone headquarters and expanding their facilities.

Stroll has also poached several high-profile personnel - most notably, signing Adrian Newey from Red Bull.

They have also recruited Enrico Cardile from Ferrari, further strengthening their technical department.

With Aston Martin joining forces with Honda from next year, expectations are high for the team.

“The whole team’s forming into place and we’re looking forward to next year, to a huge rules and regulation change,” he said on the team’s official YouTube channel.

“Another huge step, we have Honda being our power unit partner, being a works team for the first time in our life is a whole different experience.

“Designing an engine that’s mated together with a power unit as one rather than being a customer engine and just being delivered an engine.

“So, a tremendous amount of excitement is happening. I’m relentless. I don’t give up until the mission is completed. In this case, the mission is being world champions.”

Aston Martin’s driver question

Aston Martin will retain the same driver line-up for the fourth consecutive season in 2026.

Fernando Alonso will remain alongside Lance Stroll.

Fernando Alonso

Alonso has out-qualified Stroll in the last 31 consecutive races - a remarkable streak.

While Stroll is only a handful of points behind his teammate in the standings, there are still question marks surrounding his performance.

As a result, it’s difficult to judge exactly how well Alonso is performing, given the identity of his teammate.

Aston Martin will likely face a key decision over the next 12 months - whether to replace Stroll, or, if Alonso decides to call time on his career, which star driver to target next.