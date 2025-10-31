Michael van der Mark: “Not many people understand” Toprak Razgatlioglu level

Michael van der Mark has opened up on the experience of being Toprak Razgatlioglu’s teammate, saying that “not many people” are able to really appreciate the level of the MotoGP-bound Turkish star.

Having spent a total of three seasons alongside Razgatlioglu – one at Yamaha in 2020, and two at BMW in 2024 and 2025 – van der Mark is better placed than most to give insight into the level the now three-time World Champion is operating at.

For the Dutchman, Razgatlioglu’s 2025 performance was his best yet.

“We know how special Toprak [Razgatlioglu] is,” Michael van der Mark told WorldSBK at the 2025 Spanish Round, after Razgatlioglu clinched the 2025 title.

“He showed everyone, every weekend, how good he is, how special he is.

“I must say also Nicolo [Bulega] did a fantastic job this year. Together they were two steps ahead of everyone, so they brought on a really good show.

“I think, knowing the bike, from my side, I think not many people understand how special Toprak is.

“He deserves this title, but knowing all the inside information– we knew he was special, but this year he showed it all.”

From his own side of the garage, van der Mark endured a tough final season as a full-time World Superbike rider, made more difficult on occasion by Razgatlioglu’s comparative competitiveness.

But van der Mark says that racing the Suzuka 8 Hours in August allowed him to finish the WorldSBK season with more confidence.

“It’s been a strange season,” he said.

“Let’s say the start of the season was a bit weird with the last minute changes in regulations and stuff like that. Then we just, especially my side – I struggled quite a lot with the bike, honestly.

“Also, mentally it was difficult. I just could not find any progress and that has been tough.

“Having Toprak [Razgatlioglu] in the garage – it’s good, but when it’s very difficult it’s even more difficult when you see him performing so well. You try to do what he’s doing and it’s not possible.

“But we always kept working, the team always kept working, and towards the end of the year I did another race in Japan [Suzuka 8 Hours], got my confidence back.

“When I came back [to WorldSBK, after the summer break] I had the speed again and felt confident with the bike – still had some issues, but at least my speed was back.

“I feel like I showed everyone that it’s been a difficult year but my speed is still there.

“I was still doing my fastest lap times ever, everywhere, so I don’t really feel like I have to retire from Superbike because I’m slow, so I hope I get some opportunities to come back or in another championship to show my real speed.”

Van der Mark began his BMW testing role after the Spanish Round, taking part in the two-day test at Jerez on 21–22 October. Any plans that will see van der Mark line-up competitively in a championship away from WorldSBK in 2026 are yet to be announced.