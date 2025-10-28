BMW begins life after Toprak Razgatlioglu: “We were testing a lot of different setups”

Michael van der Mark explains BMW’s test programme at the WorldSBK test in Jerez.

Michael van der Mark, October 2025 Jerez WorldSBK test. Credit: WorldSBK.
Michael van der Mark, October 2025 Jerez WorldSBK test. Credit: WorldSBK.

After two years with one of the best riders in the history of WorldSBK, BMW is now embarking on life without Toprak Razgatlioglu – a journey which began at Jerez on 21–22 October during the post-race test there.

With Danilo Petrucci out injured with the broken metacarpal he picked up before the Estoril Round of 2025 and Miguel Oliveira still occupied by his MotoGP duties until late November, only BMW’s test team was on-track in Jerez.

It was a new rider on the test team, but a familiar face, as Michael van der Mark took on development duties for the Bavarian marque after finishing his full-time World Superbike career at the end of the 2025 season.

The Dutchman explained that the Jerez test was about embedding himself with his new crew, and trying some things that could not be experimented with during the season.

“It’s always good to ride here in Jerez and it was good to work with the test team,” van der Mark told WorldSBK.com.

“I really enjoyed it and we had a good two days of testing.”

He added: “We were testing a lot of different setups, things that everyone has been thinking about during the season and you don’t really want to try it in the racing season. 

“So, many different setups; electronics, they always keep improving. 

“We had a couple of new guys working in the team, so it was good for everyone to learn each other.”

“As long as I can help I will ride anywhere”

Van der Mark’s testing role with BMW comes after five seasons with the brand and a 10-year World Superbike career.

Racing is still on the agenda for the Dutchman but the series in which he will compete in 2026 is yet to be decided, as is the possibility for him to wildcard in WorldSBK.

“It’s not decided yet,” he said when asked whether he will wildcard in 2026.

“I will stay with BMW: they have been very good to me the last couple of years, and even now. 

“I enjoy working for them and as long as I can help I will ride anywhere.”

BMW begins life after Toprak Razgatlioglu: “We were testing a lot of different setups”
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
FIA announce outcome of cost cap review following breach rumours
11m ago
The start of the US GP
Moto2 News
Jake Dixon: “That race is dedicated to my grandad”
1h ago
Jake Dixon, 2025 Malaysian Moto2 race
F1 News
Yuki Tsunoda’s Red Bull relationship ‘already broken’ as crunch decision looms
1h ago
Yuki Tsunoda
MotoGP News
Joan Mir: “I never had doubts that Honda will be back”
2h ago
Joan Mir, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
F1 News
Helmut Marko: “Nobody believed” in Max Verstappen’s podium comeback in Mexico
2h ago
Max Verstappen

More News

MotoGP News
Enea Bastianini: “My life is complicated!” after 19th to 7th charge at Malaysian MotoGP
3h ago
Enea Bastianini, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
“Proud” Fabio di Giannantonio: “Massive change worked” in Malaysian MotoGP
4h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
WSBK News
BMW begins life after Toprak Razgatlioglu: “We were testing a lot of different setups”
4h ago
Michael van der Mark, October 2025 Jerez WorldSBK test. Credit: WorldSBK.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia “discovered many things to work on”
5h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Official: Jorge Martin will sit out upcoming Portugal MotoGP round
19h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Japanese MotoGP