BMW begins life after Toprak Razgatlioglu: “We were testing a lot of different setups”

After two years with one of the best riders in the history of WorldSBK, BMW is now embarking on life without Toprak Razgatlioglu – a journey which began at Jerez on 21–22 October during the post-race test there.

With Danilo Petrucci out injured with the broken metacarpal he picked up before the Estoril Round of 2025 and Miguel Oliveira still occupied by his MotoGP duties until late November, only BMW’s test team was on-track in Jerez.

It was a new rider on the test team, but a familiar face, as Michael van der Mark took on development duties for the Bavarian marque after finishing his full-time World Superbike career at the end of the 2025 season.

The Dutchman explained that the Jerez test was about embedding himself with his new crew, and trying some things that could not be experimented with during the season.

“It’s always good to ride here in Jerez and it was good to work with the test team,” van der Mark told WorldSBK.com.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I really enjoyed it and we had a good two days of testing.”

He added: “We were testing a lot of different setups, things that everyone has been thinking about during the season and you don’t really want to try it in the racing season.

“So, many different setups; electronics, they always keep improving.

“We had a couple of new guys working in the team, so it was good for everyone to learn each other.”

“As long as I can help I will ride anywhere”

Van der Mark’s testing role with BMW comes after five seasons with the brand and a 10-year World Superbike career.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Racing is still on the agenda for the Dutchman but the series in which he will compete in 2026 is yet to be decided, as is the possibility for him to wildcard in WorldSBK.

“It’s not decided yet,” he said when asked whether he will wildcard in 2026.

“I will stay with BMW: they have been very good to me the last couple of years, and even now.

“I enjoy working for them and as long as I can help I will ride anywhere.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT