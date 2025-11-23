Both McLarens thrown out of Las Vegas GP in huge F1 title twist

McLaren pair Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have been disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix for technical infringements.

Both the MCL39s of Norris and Piastri were found to have excessive plank wear and failed to meet the 9mm thickness requirement of the rear skid block after they finished second and fourth in Sin City.

McLaren being thrown out of the grand prix marks a huge and dramatic twist in the F1 title race, leaving Norris 24 points ahead of both Max Verstappen and Piastri going into the final two rounds of the season.

Red Bull’s Verstappen claimed a dominant sixth victory of the season in Las Vegas ahead of Norris to mathematically remain in the title hunt.

But McLaren’s double disqualification has handed the Dutchman’s seemingly faint hopes of becoming a five-time world champion an unexpected boost heading into the penultimate race of the campaign in Qatar.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

There are a maximum of 58 points left up for grabs across the two remaining grands prix and final sprint race in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

McLaren’s exclusion promotes Mercedes pair George Russell and Kimi Antonelli up to second and third place respectively on the podium.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc moves up to fourth ahead of the Williams of Carlos Sainz, Isack Hadjar’s Racing Bulls and Nico Hulkenberg’s Sauber.

Lewis Hamilton inherits eighth in the second Ferrari, while the Haas duo of Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman are promoted into the points in ninth and 10th.

McLaren defence dismissed

Norris could lose his second place

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"The rear skids of Car 4 were measured and found to be below the minimum thickness of 9mm specified under Article 3.5.9 of the Technical Regulations," the stewards said in a statement.

"The relevant measurements were RHS Front 8.88mm, RHS Rear 8.93mm. The measuring device was a Mitutoyo Micrometre purchased in May 2025, and according to the manufacturer’s specifications, accurate to within 0.001mm.

"The rear skids were re-measured in the presence of the Stewards and the three McLaren representatives, and those measurements confirmed that the skids did not comply with the regulations. The relevant measurements were even lower than those measured originally by the Technical Delegate.

"Accordingly the Stewards determine that a breach of the Technical Regulations have occurred.

"The Stewards then heard submissions on penalty.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"The Team argued that mitigating circumstances existed in that there was additional and unexpected porpoising at this event, limited opportunity to test due to the weather on Day 1, and shortened practice sessions. Further the Team submitted that the degree of the breach was lower than prior breaches of this regulation in 2025.

"The FIA argued that unfortunately there was no provision in the regulations or in precedent for any penalty other than the usual penalty (i.e. disqualification). The FIA noted that it strongly held the view that the breach was unintentional and that there was not deliberate attempt to circumvent the regulations.

"The Stewards also note the various decisions of the FIA International Court of Appeal which limit the ability to avoid disqualification for technical breaches.

"Notwithstanding the submission by the Team that there was potentially accidental damage that may have led to movement of the floor which could have caused additional wear, the Stewards do not consider this sufficient to mitigate the penalty.

"The Stewards determine that Article 3.5.9 of the FIA Formula One Technical Regulations has been breached and therefore the standard penalty of a disqualification needs to be applied for such an infringement."

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

For Piastri, the measurements were "LHS Front 8.96mm, RHS Front 8.74mm, RHS Rear 8.90mm".