Christian Horner in frame for Aston Martin F1 job amid sack reports

Christian Horner could be offered a path back to F1 with Aston Martin.

Christian Horner could replace Andy Cowell at Aston Martin
Christian Horner could replace Andy Cowell at Aston Martin

Andy Cowell is reportedly “on the verge” of being sacked by Aston Martin - with Christian Horner in the running to replace him.

Cowell is set to lose his position as Aston Martin CEO and team principal following disagreements between him and managing technical partner Adrian Newey, according to BBC Sport.

Former Mercedes engine guru Cowell has only been in the position for just over a year, having replaced Mike Krack as part of an organisational restructure.

Ex-Red Bull team principal Horner is said to be “pushing hard” for a leadership role and shareholding in the Aston Martin F1 team.

However, he is not the only candidate in the frame, with BBC Sport reporting that Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll has also approached former McLaren boss Andreas Seidl, as well as Audi chief Mattia Binotto.

Aston Martin’s former CEO Martin Whitmarsh was offered his old job back but is believed to have refused the opportunity, the report adds.

The disagreement between Cowell and Newey is understood to be over who is in charge at Aston Martin.

Newey is currently working flat out on the design of his first Aston Martin F1 car for the sport’s 2026 regulation overhaul.

A way back in to F1 for Horner? 

Would Horner to be offered the job, it could make for a potentially awkward reunion between the 52-year-old Briton and Newey.

One of the main reasons for Newey’s departure from Red Bull was because he was upset about the allegations of sexual harassment and coercive, controlling behaviour made against Horner.

Newey is said to have also felt undermined by comments made by Horner that appeared to downplay his impact on the team’s success.

According to BBC Sport, relations between the pair have since improved and they even attended an Oasis gig together in the summer.

Horner is keen to secure a return to F1, having been relieved of his duties by Red Bull following the British Grand Prix.

A severance package that saw Horner receive a £52m pay-off also frees him up to return to F1 in 2026. 

Christian Horner in frame for Aston Martin job amid sack reports
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Christian Horner in frame for Aston Martin F1 job amid sack reports
1h ago
Christian Horner could replace Andy Cowell at Aston Martin
MotoGP Feature
The Moto2 champions Honda’s newest star hopes to follow - and some he doesn't
2h ago
Diogo Moreira, Italtrans Racing, 2025 Valencia Moto2
F1 News
2025 Las Vegas GP F1 championship points standings after double McLaren DSQ
2h ago
Lando Norris
F1 News
Both McLarens thrown out of Las Vegas GP in huge F1 title twist
2h ago
Norris's lead at the top of the championship has shrunk
F1 Results
2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Race Results after McLaren's double DSQ
2h ago
Verstappen claimed his sixth win of 2025

More News

F1 News
Ex-F1 race director blasts FIA after latest marshal close shave
2h ago
Marshals were still on track as the field approached
F1 News
Gabriel Bortoleto hit with Qatar grid drop for causing multi-car crash
3h ago
It was a chaotic start in Las Vegas
MotoGP News
“Not enough time” for Aprilia to “understand” significant MotoGP aero changes
4h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri at risk of DSQ over plank wear
4h ago
Norris and Piastri are at risk of being disqualified
F1 News
Max Verstappen’s honest 2025 F1 title fight admission after Las Vegas victory
4h ago
Max Verstappen