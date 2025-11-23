Christian Horner in frame for Aston Martin F1 job amid sack reports

Andy Cowell is reportedly “on the verge” of being sacked by Aston Martin - with Christian Horner in the running to replace him.

Cowell is set to lose his position as Aston Martin CEO and team principal following disagreements between him and managing technical partner Adrian Newey, according to BBC Sport.

Former Mercedes engine guru Cowell has only been in the position for just over a year, having replaced Mike Krack as part of an organisational restructure.

Ex-Red Bull team principal Horner is said to be “pushing hard” for a leadership role and shareholding in the Aston Martin F1 team.

However, he is not the only candidate in the frame, with BBC Sport reporting that Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll has also approached former McLaren boss Andreas Seidl, as well as Audi chief Mattia Binotto.

Aston Martin’s former CEO Martin Whitmarsh was offered his old job back but is believed to have refused the opportunity, the report adds.

The disagreement between Cowell and Newey is understood to be over who is in charge at Aston Martin.

Newey is currently working flat out on the design of his first Aston Martin F1 car for the sport’s 2026 regulation overhaul.

A way back in to F1 for Horner?

Would Horner to be offered the job, it could make for a potentially awkward reunion between the 52-year-old Briton and Newey.

One of the main reasons for Newey’s departure from Red Bull was because he was upset about the allegations of sexual harassment and coercive, controlling behaviour made against Horner.

Newey is said to have also felt undermined by comments made by Horner that appeared to downplay his impact on the team’s success.

According to BBC Sport, relations between the pair have since improved and they even attended an Oasis gig together in the summer.

Horner is keen to secure a return to F1, having been relieved of his duties by Red Bull following the British Grand Prix.

A severance package that saw Horner receive a £52m pay-off also frees him up to return to F1 in 2026.