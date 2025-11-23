2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Race Results

Full results from the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Round 22 of the 2025 F1 World Championship.

Verstappen claimed his sixth win of 2025
Max Verstappen passed Lando Norris to claim a dominant victory at the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver overtook Norris on the opening lap and executed a brilliant, controlled race to take his sixth win of the season at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

Verstappen’s 69th victory of his career - and second in Sin City - keeps the four-time world champion in mathematical title contention.

Norris had to settle with second place behind Verstappen but crucially has further increased his championship lead over McLaren teammate and direct title rival Oscar Piastri.

The Briton is now 30 points clear of Piastri, and 42 ahead of Verstappen, with 58 points left up for across the final two grands prix and sprint race remaining this season.

Mercedes’ George Russell, last year’s race winner in Las Vegas, completed the podium in third, ahead of Piastri, who fought back to fourth after losing ground at the start.

Kimi Antonelli charged from 17th to fifth despite picking up a five-second time penalty for a false start to finish ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Williams’ Carlos Sainz.

Isack Hadjar finished eighth for Racing Bulls ahead of Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg, while Lewis Hamilton recovered from a disastrous qualifying and 19th on the grid in his Ferrari to claim the final point on offer in 10th. 

Alex Albon, Gabriel Bortoleto and Lance Stroll all failed to finish. 

PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing50 Laps
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team+20.741s
3George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+23.546s
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team+27.650s
5Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+30.488s
6Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP+30.678s
7Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing+34.924s
8Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+45.257s
9Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+51.134s
10Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP+59.369s
11Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+60.635s
12Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+70.549s
13Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+85.308s
14Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing+86.974s
15Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+91.702s
16Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+1 lap
17Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team+1 lap
DNFAlex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing36
DNFGabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber5
DNFLance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team0
