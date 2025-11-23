Max Verstappen passed Lando Norris to claim a dominant victory at the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver overtook Norris on the opening lap and executed a brilliant, controlled race to take his sixth win of the season at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

Verstappen’s 69th victory of his career - and second in Sin City - keeps the four-time world champion in mathematical title contention.

Norris had to settle with second place behind Verstappen but crucially has further increased his championship lead over McLaren teammate and direct title rival Oscar Piastri.

The Briton is now 30 points clear of Piastri, and 42 ahead of Verstappen, with 58 points left up for across the final two grands prix and sprint race remaining this season.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Mercedes’ George Russell, last year’s race winner in Las Vegas, completed the podium in third, ahead of Piastri, who fought back to fourth after losing ground at the start.

Kimi Antonelli charged from 17th to fifth despite picking up a five-second time penalty for a false start to finish ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Williams’ Carlos Sainz.

Isack Hadjar finished eighth for Racing Bulls ahead of Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg, while Lewis Hamilton recovered from a disastrous qualifying and 19th on the grid in his Ferrari to claim the final point on offer in 10th.

Alex Albon, Gabriel Bortoleto and Lance Stroll all failed to finish.

2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Laps 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 50 Laps 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team +20.741s 3 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +23.546s 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team +27.650s 5 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +30.488s 6 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP +30.678s 7 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing +34.924s 8 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +45.257s 9 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +51.134s 10 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP +59.369s 11 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +60.635s 12 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +70.549s 13 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +85.308s 14 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing +86.974s 15 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +91.702s 16 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +1 lap 17 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team +1 lap DNF Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 36 DNF Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 5 DNF Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT