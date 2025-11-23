2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Race Results
Full results from the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Round 22 of the 2025 F1 World Championship.
Max Verstappen passed Lando Norris to claim a dominant victory at the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix.
The Red Bull driver overtook Norris on the opening lap and executed a brilliant, controlled race to take his sixth win of the season at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit.
Verstappen’s 69th victory of his career - and second in Sin City - keeps the four-time world champion in mathematical title contention.
Norris had to settle with second place behind Verstappen but crucially has further increased his championship lead over McLaren teammate and direct title rival Oscar Piastri.
The Briton is now 30 points clear of Piastri, and 42 ahead of Verstappen, with 58 points left up for across the final two grands prix and sprint race remaining this season.
Mercedes’ George Russell, last year’s race winner in Las Vegas, completed the podium in third, ahead of Piastri, who fought back to fourth after losing ground at the start.
Kimi Antonelli charged from 17th to fifth despite picking up a five-second time penalty for a false start to finish ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Williams’ Carlos Sainz.
Isack Hadjar finished eighth for Racing Bulls ahead of Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg, while Lewis Hamilton recovered from a disastrous qualifying and 19th on the grid in his Ferrari to claim the final point on offer in 10th.
Alex Albon, Gabriel Bortoleto and Lance Stroll all failed to finish.
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Laps
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|50 Laps
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|+20.741s
|3
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+23.546s
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|+27.650s
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+30.488s
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+30.678s
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|+34.924s
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+45.257s
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+51.134s
|10
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+59.369s
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+60.635s
|12
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+70.549s
|13
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+85.308s
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+86.974s
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+91.702s
|16
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+1 lap
|17
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+1 lap
|DNF
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|36
|DNF
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|5
|DNF
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0