Lando Norris has increased his lead in the 2025 F1 drivers' championship to 30 points with two rounds to go.

Norris finished second in Las Vegas to increase his lead in the championship by a further six points. The British driver is now set to take the title next time out in Qatar.

Teammate Oscar Piastri could only finish fourth after another lacklustre race, moving ahead of Kimi Antonelli, after his five-second time penalty for a false start.

Verstappen is now just 12 points behind Piastri in the battle for second in the championship standings.

Speaking after his sixth win of the year, Verstappen said: "Normally the race is a tough one for us. We are normally not that great on tyres, but today it seemed like we had it a bit more under control and I could push a little bit more. That unlocked a little more pace and I could stay out a little bit longer and split the race in half. That helped a lot. The car was working well and much more to my liking. In the end it was quite a decent gap."

Further down the order, Antonelli is 17 points behind Lewis Hamilton, who endured another poor weekend for Ferrari.

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 7 408 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 7 378 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 6 366 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 291 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 222 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 149 7 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 132 8 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 0 73 9 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 47 10 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 45 11 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 0 44 12 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 40 13 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 40 14 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 36 15 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 32 16 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 30 17 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 28 18 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 22 19 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 19 20 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0 21 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0

The battle for second

2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points C McLaren F1 Team 14 786 2 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 423 3 Oracle Red Bull Racing 6 391 4 Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 371 5 Atlassian Williams Racing 0 117 6 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 86 7 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 72 8 MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 70 9 Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 64 10 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 22

With the 2025 F1 constructors' championship wrapped up in Singapore, the focus is on the fight for P2. Mercedes have a solid lead over Red Bull - 32 points between those two teams with two races remaining.

Ferrari are 20 points off Red Bull, settling into fourth in the championship. Williams have cemented fifth in the standings following a strong drive for Carlos Sainz.

Racing Bulls are 14 points ahead of Aston Martin in the fight for sixth overall.