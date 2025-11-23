F1 world championship points standings after 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Lando Norris has increased his lead in the 2025 F1 drivers' championship to 30 points with two rounds to go.

Norris finished second in Las Vegas to increase his lead in the championship by a further six points. The British driver is now set to take the title next time out in Qatar.

Teammate Oscar Piastri could only finish fourth after another lacklustre race, moving ahead of Kimi Antonelli, after his five-second time penalty for a false start.

Verstappen is now just 12 points behind Piastri in the battle for second in the championship standings.

Speaking after his sixth win of the year, Verstappen said: "Normally the race is a tough one for us. We are normally not that great on tyres, but today it seemed like we had it a bit more under control and I could push a little bit more. That unlocked a little more pace and I could stay out a little bit longer and split the race in half. That helped a lot. The car was working well and much more to my liking. In the end it was quite a decent gap."

Further down the order, Antonelli is 17 points behind Lewis Hamilton, who endured another poor weekend for Ferrari. 

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team7408
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team7378
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing6366
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team2291
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP0222
6Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP0149
7Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0132
8Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing073
9Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team047
10Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber045
11Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing044
12Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team040
13Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team040
14Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team036
15Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team032
16Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team030
17Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing028
18Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team022
19Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber019
20Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team00
21Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team00

The battle for second

2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosTeamWinsPoints
CMcLaren F1 Team14786
2Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team2423
3Oracle Red Bull Racing6391
4Scuderia Ferrari HP0371
5Atlassian Williams Racing0117
6Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team086
7Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team072
8MoneyGram Haas F1 Team070
9Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber064
10BWT Alpine F1 Team022

With the 2025 F1 constructors' championship wrapped up in Singapore, the focus is on the fight for P2. Mercedes have a solid lead over Red Bull - 32 points between those two teams with two races remaining.

Ferrari are 20 points off Red Bull, settling into fourth in the championship. Williams have cemented fifth in the standings following a strong drive for Carlos Sainz.

Racing Bulls are 14 points ahead of Aston Martin in the fight for sixth overall. 

