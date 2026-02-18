F1 2026 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 2: Day 1 Results at 11am

Lap times during Wednesday’s opening day of the second F1 2026 Bahrain pre-season test.

These are the final lap times at 11am on the opening day of the second F1 2026 Bahrain pre-season test.

2026 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 2: Day 1 (11am)
PosDriverNat.TeamTimeLaps
1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m33.739s70
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m34.052a54
3Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m34.158s69
4Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m35.690s55
5Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m35.898s61
6Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing1m36.188s13
7Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team1m36.418s65
8Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m36.536s28
9Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team1m36.741s49
10Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m36.769s75
11Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team1m38.191s24
Teams have gathered in Bahrain for two weeks of pre-season testing ahead of the highly-anticipated 2026 F1 season.

Preparations are ramping up for F1’s brave new era of regulations, with all 11 teams in action as they maximise track time and understanding of their brand-new cars before the competitive action begins with the Australian Grand Prix on March 8.

There will be six days of running split across two three-day tests at the Bahrain International Circuit over the next fortnight. The first pre-season test takes place between 11-13 February, with the second running between 18-20 February.

