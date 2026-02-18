F1 2026 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 2: Day 1 Results at 11am

These are the final lap times at 11am on the opening day of the second F1 2026 Bahrain pre-season test.

This article will be updated on the hour, every hour.

2026 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 2: Day 1 (11am) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time Laps 1 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m33.739s 70 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m34.052a 54 3 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m34.158s 69 4 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m35.690s 55 5 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m35.898s 61 6 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m36.188s 13 7 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m36.418s 65 8 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m36.536s 28 9 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m36.741s 49 10 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m36.769s 75 11 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m38.191s 24

2026 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 2: Day 1 (10am) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time Laps 1 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m33.739s 43 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m34.052a 49 3 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m34.158s 48 4 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m35.690s 36 5 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m35.898s 39 6 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m36.188s 13 7 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m36.418s 45 8 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m36.536s 28 9 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m36.741s 37 10 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m36.769s 52 11 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m40.892s 14

2026 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 2: Day 1 (9am) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time Laps 1 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m33.739s 28 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m34.052a 26 3 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m34.251s 27 4 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m35.690s 25 5 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m35.898s 24 6 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m36.188s 13 7 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m36.418s 37 8 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m36.536s 28 9 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m36.741s 27 10 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m36.769s 35 11 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team No time set 2

2026 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 2: Day 1 (8am) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time Laps 1 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m33.739s 16 2 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m34.473s 11 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m34.766s 16 4 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m36.188s 7 5 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m36.249s 12 6 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m36.536s 14 7 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m37.243s 13 8 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m37.533s 18 9 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m37.957s 13 10 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m39.668s 10

Teams have gathered in Bahrain for two weeks of pre-season testing ahead of the highly-anticipated 2026 F1 season.

Preparations are ramping up for F1’s brave new era of regulations, with all 11 teams in action as they maximise track time and understanding of their brand-new cars before the competitive action begins with the Australian Grand Prix on March 8.

There will be six days of running split across two three-day tests at the Bahrain International Circuit over the next fortnight. The first pre-season test takes place between 11-13 February, with the second running between 18-20 February.

